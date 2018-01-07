NEW DELHI: Delhi Dynamos on Saturday signed midfielder Shubham Sarangi for the ongoing Indian Super League (ISL) season.

"ISL outfit Delhi Dynamos FC have completed the signing of 17-year old midfielder Shubham Sarangi. The youngster has joined the team and will be eligible to take part in the ISL this season," the Delhi outfit said in a statement.

Delhi Dynamos FC are happy to have the young Lion, Shubham Sarangi, in our squad. #RoarWithTheLions pic.twitter.com/fXlQwCsZtA — Delhi Dynamos FC (@DelhiDynamos) January 6, 2018

Sarangi was part of the Indian probables squad for the FIFA U-17 World Cup held last year.

"I am happy to have completed my move to Delhi Dynamos. Being from the capital it is great to be a part of the club that has become symbolic to football in Delhi in recent years and I can't wait to put that jersey on and give my 100 per cent for the club and take it to new heights," Sarangi said.

