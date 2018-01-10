PANJIM: Indian Super League (ISL) franchise FC Goa have announced the signings of India U-19 goalkeeper Mohammed Nawaz and winger Lalmuankima.

Nawaz will join FC Goa’s development team that competes in the Goa Pro League and Lalmuankima will join the first team set up.

Nawaz is a Manipuri-born footballer who was part of the Indian team that took part in the 2016 BRICS U-17 tournament held in Goa and started for the team in their fixtures against eventual winners Brazil, China, Russia and South Africa.

The goalkeeper was also a part of the Indian U-19 team that took part in the AFC U-19 championship in Saudi Arabia recently.

Lalmuankima, on the other hand, is an established I-league player who was a part of the Aizawl FC set up. He is a winger who can play as a forward as well as inside forward. He made history with Aizawl when the club won the 2016-2017, finishing ahead of a number of Indian heavyweights.

Additionally, Lalmuankima was awarded the Best Forward of 2017 in the Mizoram Premier League.