NEW DELHI: Canadian striker Iain Hume struck a hat-trick as Kerala Blasters won their first game on road beating a hapless Delhi Dynamos 3-1 in a ninth round Indian Super League encounter, here tonight.

Hume scored in the 12th, 78th and 83rd minute respectively as Kerala elevated themselves to the sixth position while Dynamos remain at the bottom of the heap after their seventh defeat.

The only goal for Dynamos was scored by Pritam Kotal.

In the 12th minute, Hume drew first blood as Courage made it all happen. He dribbled past Pritam Kotal on the left and got inside the box and went to the byline and squared it in, beating Gabriel Cichero's slide and found Hume's feet. Hume slotted it home.

His silver jubilee strike was when he took the ball from the throw-in in his stride, turned and got inside the box. He slotted it low past the keeper to find the back of the net.