JAMSHEDPUR: Kerala Blasters would look to continue their resurgence after a slow start when they take on Jamshedpur FC in their Indian Super League match here tomorrow.

The Blasters, fresh from their 1-0 away win over Mumbai, are riding high on the good form of striker Iain Hume who is back among the goals after struggling under former head coach Rene Muelensteen.

The return of David James at the helm of affairs has also seen the Blasters revert to a more direct system and it will be interesting to see how Jamshedpur's miserly defence handles the pressure at home tomorrow.

It will be a fiery game with Jamshedpur's grit formulated on the same base that their head coach Steve Coppell once gave Kerala Blasters in the past.

That said, Coppell was clear to speak his mind that it would take a higher level of refereeing decisions to see that the game did not end controversially.

"I think the referees have not been up to the mark on the evidence of their displays so far. They have been found wanting and there have been a lot of games which have been decided on big decisions and later proved to be questionable,"

Coppell said at the pre-match press conference.

"I am in favour of video review and every game is televised with 10-odd cameras and why don't we use this technology, it is being used in England and generally it has been a positive," he said.

At the same time, he was sympathetic towards referees, saying they were under pressure and deserved the video evidence support.

Coppell acknowledged that there has been a significant impact on the Blasters since David James joined as their head coach.

"The preparation we would make for this team three weeks ago is different from the preparation we are making for them for tomorrow's game. It's also a game we are desperate to win," he said.

Coppell's words are backed by the mathematical equation.

If Jamshedpur lose, the gap between them and the top four will be at least four points or more.

James, who has not yet lost a game in his return to Kerala (one draw and two wins), sounded confident with his side's form, but also realises that the games his side have won have kept him on the edge.

"The wins were vital. 1-0 is my favourite scoreline because it keeps you on the edge but the match against Mumbai was physically and mentally draining. But confidence is high and we look forward to the match. It's difficult to predict the side, but there is a lot of energy in Jamshedpur and we expect an energetic match," he said.

James also said that his side had too much quality to be languishing in the bottom half.