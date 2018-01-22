Players in action between Jamshedpur FC JFC and Delhi Dynamos FC at JRD Tata Sport Complex in in Jharkhand on Sunday. | Photo: PTI

JAMSHEDPUR: Jamshedpur FC staged a remarkable recovery after being two goals down as they upstaged the Indian Super League's bottom-placed side Delhi Dynamos 3-2 in a five-goal thriller here today.

Delhi started this Hero ISL clash on the front foot thanks to a brace from Kalu Uche in the 20th and 22nd minutes.

But Jamshedpur FC never gave up. First, Tiri (29th minute) pulled a goal back before half-time and in the second session Yumnam Raju made it 2-2 in the 54th minute.

It was then left for substitute Trinandade Goncalves to score the match winner for the hosts in the 86th minute.

The three points have lifted Jamshedpur FC to the fifth spot on the points table with 16 points from 11 matches.

Kalu Uche gave the visitors the lead with a header in the 20th minute of the game. Nandhakumar Sekar received the ball on the left wing and picked up the striker with a pin point cross in the box. Jamshedpur FC goalkeeper, Subrata Paul's desperate dive couldn't save it from entering the nets.

Two minutes later, Delhi were two up in an almost identical move. Sekar again turned provider and Uche was again on hand to head the ball inside the net.

Lillianzula Chhangte's ball put Sekar free on the left flank and the midfielder put the ball in for Uche, who was left unmarked inside the box to score his second on the night.

Jamshedpur FC, however, didn't cow down. Steve Coppell's men reacted well and at the half an hour mark, pulled one back.

In the 29th minute, the home side captain Tiri headed in a corner from Jerry Mawihmingthanga after out jumping Pritam Kotal who was tasked to mark him.

Action in the first half kept coming and Chhangte should have extended Delhi's lead in the 35th minute but the tricky forward blasted his shot over the bar.

In the second half, Yumnam Raju's smashing side footed shot levelled the score for the home side. Jerry's cross from the left was only partially cleared away by the Delhi defence and the full back punished them for that mistake.

Raju's curling shot from outside the box was too hot for Delhi goalkeeper Arnab Das Sharma.

Both teams pressed for the winner but it were Jamshedpur who had the last laugh.

Wellington Priori found Trindade Goncalves inside the box with a good pass from outside of his foot and Trindade turned and shot it between the legs of Pratik Chowdhary and the goalkeeper.