KOCHI: Gudjon Baldvinsson has a tattoo of his wife on his right arm and his children — the youngest is just three months old — on his chest. A perfect family man, Baldvinsson has never played for a club outside Scandinavia, never been to Asia before and most interestingly — has never played a single game at a temperature above 30 degrees.

When he set about on his journey to India, the temperature in Reykjavik — the capital of Iceland — was sub-zero. Baldvinsson had two sleepless nights due to travel and even before getting used to situations in Kochi, had to take to the field against Delhi Dynamos.

Then there was the fact that the Icelander — on loan from Stjarnan — was replacing Mark Sifneos, who had been finding the net regularly for the Blasters. “It was too hot. I had played in Sweden where the temperature was slightly higher, but not this much. When I sprinted a bit, I was sweating profusely,” he said.

It was the Blasters’ assistant coach and compatriot Hermann Hreidarsson who persuaded Baldvinsson to join the Kerala side. “He called me and told all those nice things about the club and Kerala. He gave a wonderful description of the place, the team and the fans and I said okay,” Baldvinsson revealed.

However, it was not the first time he had heard about the ISL. Baldvinsson had first heard of the league when Eidur Gudjohnsen was signed by FC Pune two years back. Gudjohnsen had played for big clubs like Chelsea and Barcelona and his decision to join an Indian club evoked interest about ISL in Baldvinsson.

“I knew the league should be good if players like Gudjohnsen were joining it. But he was injured and couldn’t play here. After Hermann’s call, I read about Kerala and found that it was an interesting place to be in. Read a lot about the places, rivers and boats. And I came,” he smiled.

However, the Icelander was equally aware of the challenges that the league posed. “Joining a team in the middle of the season is not easy. You need to get acclimatised to the climate as well. But my teammates are friendly, we’ve got a good mix of players and the result of the last match was encouraging. We can do better in the coming games,” he said.

The Blasters’ fans, meanwhile, are mastering the Viking clap as a mark of affection for their new star. Baldvinsson laughed at its mention and said that he had heard a lot about the fanatic fans of the club. So, will the sight of a jam-packed stadium, where nearly 40000 fans shout at the top of their voices unnerve him? For the record, Iceland has got a population of less than four lakhs and the maximum crowd that attends a match there is less than 3000. But Baldvinsson is okay with that. “I always fancied playing before 50000 fans. I am looking forward to that,” he said.

