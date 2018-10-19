Delhi Dynamos seek to bounce back from home defeat in match against Kerala Blasters 

By PTI

KOCHI: Delhi Dynamos would look to put the home defeat against ATK behind them when they face in-form Kerala Blasters in their Indian Super League football match here on Saturday.

The Dynamos were coming into Saturday's match after a 1-2 defeat against ATK at home while Kerala were unbeaten in their two games so far having won one and drawn the other.

It was a late goal by midfielder Noussair El Maimouni that handed Dynamos their first defeat of the season, but there were still positives to take forward for the side who controlled the proceedings for most part of the game despite conceding an early goal.

The Delhi-based team has scored two goals so far and both have come via defenders as Rana Gharami and Pritam Kotal have been on target for Josep Gombau's men.

What will be even more encouraging for the Spanish manager is that Gharami also notched up an assist to his name in the last game.

The Blasters have made more than a decent start to their campaign in the ISL and will look at the massive home advantage to see them through against the Dynamos at the Jawaharlal Nehru stadium.

The two-time finalists were in fine fettle in the season opener against ATK as they notched up their maiden win on Kolkata soil.

They seemed to have bagged a second consecutive win before a gem of a strike from Pranjal Bhumij in the dying minutes saw them settle for a point against Mumbai City FC.

"Delhi are an interesting team. They do like to mix it up. What I like about them is they are like us as they have gone with a youthful squad. When you add talent to that, they become a very dangerous side.

Delhi have got potential but we have to make sure we are in the right (frame of mind)," said Blasters manager David James.

Former India under-17 goalkeeper Dheeraj Singh has a 'best-in-the-league' save percentage of 85.71 and looked set to start between the sticks again.

Sandesh Jhingan and Nemanja Lakic-Pesic have also formed a formidable partnership in defence that has also featured Mohammed Rakip and Lalruatthara. Jhingan & co have conceded only one goal so far and will pose a tough challenge to the Delhi forwards.

Dynamos' assistant coach Mridul Banerjee was also mindful of Blasters' defensive strength.

"Blasters are a very good team and I have coached a few players in that side. They have done very well in their last two matches. Blasters have a strong defence. It will be tough but we will give our best," he said.

"We are trying to solve this problem of conceding late goals. We are working on that and hoping to concede as few goals as possible," said Banerjee.

Lallianzuala Chhangte and Nandhakumar Sekar have been lively on the flanks but Gombau will be hoping that striker Andrija Kaludjerovic can find his scoring boots soon.

In fact, Dynamos forwards have the lowest shot accuracy so far with just 25 per cent. The Blasters were chasing their first home win of the season while Gombau's men would be hunting for their first victory.