Chennaiyin FC thrashed before near-empty stands

KOCHI: It was ironic that Kerala Blasters secured their first home win of the season in front of just 3298 spectators — the lowest-ever home attendance in any season. They saved their best performance for when it hardly mattered.

The win helped them move above Delhi Dynamos into eighth place with fourteen points. Chennaiyin remain rooted to the bottom of the ISL table. Chennaiyin FC coach John Gregory had said prior to the match that he would be happy if his team got to play in front of an empty stadium. His wish came true, but the result didn’t go his way as the defending champions lost 3-0 at the Jawaharlal Nehru stadium in Kochi on Friday.

The clash was a dead rubber with both teams out of contention for the knockouts. What everyone was interested to see was if the fans finally turned up. But spectators again chose to skip a Blasters home game. The snub from the fans has been one of the stories of this season. And a large part of it has been down to the failure of the team to register a single win at home this season.

Today’s match was between two-time finalists Blasters and two-time champs Chennaiyin, with the return of CK Vineeth being a sub-plot. The forward had to bear the brunt of Blasters’ fans this season and was eventually loaned out to Chennaiyin. He started against his parent club but could not make an impact for the visitors after being deployed on the wings.

Kerala have struggled to impose themselves this season with the lack of fire-power up front costing them games. But here, against the defending champions, they took charge.

Chennaiyin have looked like a shadow of themselves this season. But beating league leaders Bengaluru FC in their previous game showed the quality in their ranks. Jeje Lalpekhlua had finally opened his scoring account while captain Mailson Alves returned to the team after a three-game ban.

Kerala’s problems have been up front and their talisman Matej Poplatnik has struggled for goals. But here, he scored two — one in each half while local boy Sahal Abdul Samad got a third to seal the win. Dheeraj Singh made some impressive saves to help his side secure a morale-boosting win.

The visitors will look to regroup before going up against Jamshedpur FC. Although the victory does little for kerala in the context of the season, they will hope the fans come to the stadium to cheer for them one last time against NorthEast United FC.