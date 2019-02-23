ISL: Chennaiyin FC out to spoil Jamshedpur’s knockout hopes

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: IT was quite the contrast to just twelve months ago. Last year, when John Gregory turned up for his final home pre-match press conference — coincidently, against the same opponents Jamshedpur, he was bubbling with excitement. Chennaiyin were well on their way to the playoffs and an eventual title win. They had just beaten high-flyers Goa on their turf. Everyone had a spring in their steps.

On Friday, however, the mood was sombre. It had been quite some time since Chennaiyin had been out of the race for the playoffs and their dreadful defeat to fellow strugglers Kerala Blasters last week had all but confirmed that they would finish last. Gregory’s words almost resembled a farewell speech with repeated references to ‘thanking the fans for all they’ve done for me’.

While Chennaiyin are yet to put out an official statement, it is more or less certain that the home leg of their AFC Cup qualifier will be held in Ahmedabad, making this the last time they will march out in front of their home fans this season. Their last league match is an away tie against FC Goa. For Chennaiyin, Saturday’s game will be about restoring a modicum of respectability to their points tally. The numbers right now don’t make for good reading — eight points from 16 games with two wins, just one of which was at home. Their attack is the worst in the league with just 16 goals scored. Their defence is just as bad with no one conceding more than the 31 goals they have let in.

“The players have a duty to perform in the remaining two ISL games,” Gregory said. “We had a bad result last week, and there has been an extra effort in training from everyone. We are hoping we can beat Jamshedpur.”For the visitors though, there is a lot more at stake than pride. After an excellent start, followed by a plateauing of form, Jamshedpur find themselves just one place off the play-off spots. The path to the semis could not be tougher for them though. Jamshedpur are four points away from Mumbai City in fourth and NorthEast United in third. After this, comes a trip to Bengaluru FC. Any hope of catching those two will evaporate if they don’t win on Saturday.

The Cesar Ferrando-coached team has been hurt by the month-long international break — his team have struggled for rhythm since getting back together and have only taken four points out of twelve since January. “We need to win,” Ferrando said. “But I know it will be tough. They signed a couple of good players in the past month. At the end of the season, we can look back at problems. But right now, I’m only thinking about winning.”