New manager Brown confident he can Phil the Pune void

CHENNAI: Change is inevitable in football. Sometimes it can be cruel. After reaching the knockouts of Indian Super League (ISL) in the 2017-18 season under Serbian Ranko Popovic, Pune City FC are seventh on the table this year with 11 points. Their run started in a bizarre fashion, as head coach Miguel Angel Portugal, who took over from Popovic, was given the boot after only three games at the helm.

In came Pradhyum Reddy, the club’s technical director. While he did manage to steady the ship, Reddy couldn’t inspire the team like Popovic. With six games left, the Stallions believe that new manager Phil Brown can take them to the playoffs again.

Brown, who has had plenty of coaching experience in England, hopes that he can match up to expectations.

“What I’ve walked into is a fresh challenge. We have six games to try and qualify,” remarked the former Hull City and Swindon Town manager. “Pradhyum had the team for a number of weeks and he’s actually turned a corner. He has won three of the last five games and in particular, he won the last two games before the break.”

New managers being appointed halfway through the season can have a huge impact on players, who are used to a particular style or philosophy. But it can also rejuvenate a squad that despite having talent isn’t been able to express itself freely. Like Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has turned things around for Manchester

United after replacing Jose Mourinho, Brown hopes to have the same effect on Pune.

The 59-year-old aims to build on the momentum that Pune created by winning their last two games (against Kerala Blasters and FC Goa). “If anything, the break came at the wrong time for us. But the beauty of my appointment is that I came in the first week of January and we don’t play until the first week of February. So I have a good three, four weeks with the players. That’s like a mini pre-season.

“I can help them with fitness levels, strength and conditioning, and more importantly, tactics and what I want from them. You get that only by working with players every week on the ground. I hope that it will help us to win against Chennaiyin, and the ones after.”Aware of the kind of talent at his disposal, Brown is not looking to implement anything fancy. His target is to win all their remaining fixtures, irrespective of the fact that their knockout hopes hinge on other results.

“I would like to think that we have it in us to score goals. With Iain Hume and Marcelinho up front, and Ashique Kuruniyan playing a central role, we do. What I would like to bring to our side is a strong mentality to not concede. If we play open, attractive football, that’s all well and good. But we need to win the first game and build on it.”