Hardened by Asian Cup heartbreak, Subhasish Bose geared up for Mumbai duty

NEW DELHI: Like most of his India teammates, Subhasish Bose will not have much time to recalibrate his focus. It was less than ten days ago when he was marching out in an India shirt to fight Bahrain for a place in Asian Cup’s knockout rounds. Now, he’s back in training with his club and will have to switch back to Mumbai City FC’s battle for an Indian Super League knockouts berth as they prepare to take on league leaders Bengaluru FC on Sunday.

The defender, who played every single minute of India’s Asian Cup campaign, is still battling to get over the disappointment of that Bahrain loss. India had exited the tournament after conceding a late penalty. “We were feeling really bad,” he said. “After the Thailand win, we all believed we would qualify for the last 16. The second match (a 0-2 loss to UAE despite dominating much of the match) was unfortunate. And the Bahrain loss was heartbreaking — a 90th-minute penalty is not how you want to go out. That was the end result of three years worth of work and you don’t want it to end like that.”

After a being on the offensive for much of the first two games, the third saw India on the back foot, struggling to cope with wave after wave of Bahrain attacks. Bose believes that was down to the pressure that the young side found themselves under. “We put ourselves under pressure,” he said. “But we did well to hold them till the very end of the game. In fact, I thought we defended very well throughout the tournament.”

For someone who only made his international debut towards the very end of India’s Asian Cup qualifying campaign, the 23-year-old looked assured on the big stage. Bose credits this to two things — playing against some top quality attackers in ISL and his experience at SAFF Cup, where Stephen Constantine chose him to lead out a young side. “I will be indebted to Constantine because he gave me my India debut. He also made me captain in SAFF Cup and that was a big moment for me,” he said. “Captaining the country is a huge honour. I learnt a lot during that tournament.

“My experiences in ISL also helped me become better,” he added. “You get to play against a number of top attackers. And this season, my coach (Jorge Costa) is a defender who has captained a Champions League-winning team (FC Porto in 2004). His inputs have helped me become a better defender.”