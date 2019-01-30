ISL: Bengaluru FC hope break point is no turning point

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Most teams, if given a choice, would not prefer to go on a mid-season break, especially when they are enjoying an unbeaten streak. However, Bengaluru FC, like all other Indian Super League teams, were forced to do so with India featuring in the Asian Cup 2019. BFC had momentum and luck in the first half of the season, with the team picking up crucial wins via late goals.

However, when the ISL resumed a few days ago, BFC suffered their first loss of the season to Mumbai City despite a decent performance. It will be a test of character for Carles Cuadrat and his men as they gear up to face NorthEast United FC at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium on Wednesday.

But BFC coach Cuadrat does not seem to be perturbed with their unbeaten streak coming to an end and just wants to keep their focus on the title. “It is nice to talk about the unbeaten record and all that. You have to be realistic. We are disappointed to lose our unbeaten streak but football is not a game where you will get a gift for a record. We are working towards reaching the playoff, which is the target and also fight for the title,” he said.

However, for the players, the loss against Mumbai is a wake-up call. Now, it is all about how well they bounce back. They have the ammunition to help them get back to winning ways. To their advantage, Rino Anto is also set for a return though star man Miku is still not available.

BFC will hope for their key players, Sunil Chhetri and Udanta Singh up front, to deliver the goods. While the duo might not be as fresh as other players due to their involvement in the AFC Asian Cup, they certainly are capable of winning matches. “In the last game, maybe, Sunil and Udanta were not so fresh like what we have seen them before. But we do not have to be worried about that. It is normal in football after the international break,” said Cuadrat.

Cuadrat is also aware of their dangerous opponents, who are currently third on the table. NorthEast can reduce the gap to one point if they manage to pull off a victory. “NorthEast are a very tough team. They are having a good season. For them, it is important to get three points as they are four points behind the top two (Mumbai and BFC). They have good players in Gallego and Ogbeche. We have to try and take advantage of our opportunities to win the game. It is going to be a nice game with both teams looking to play good football,” said Cuadrat.