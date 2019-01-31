ISL: Gurpreet saves, Chencho winner put Bengaluru FC back on top

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: With Bengaluru FC and NorthEast United FC locked at 1-1 at Sree Kanteerava Stadium in the second half, the latter looked threatening with their offensive play. BFC needed someone to produce something inspirational.

It looked like the game was slowly getting away from the home team. At that juncture, home team goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu made two match-defining saves in a space of seven minutes, which played a massive role in their eventual 2-1 win. It helped them go top of the table with 30 points as well.

In the 62nd minute, Gurpreet brought his long legs to play and denied NorthEast’s Bartholomew Ogbeche. Six minutes later, Panagiotis Triadis had all the time in the world to help his team take the lead, one-on-one with the goalkeeper, who made himself big and blocked the ball with his leg to keep his team in the game when BFC were under pressure. On both instances, it was a case of poor finishing.

After the seven-minute episode, where Gurpreet proved why he is India’s best custodian, substitute Chencho Gyeltshen finished from close range to help his team go 2-1 up in the 71st minute, which made Gurpreet’s saves look even more important.

That goal could not have come at a better time for the hosts since the visitors were in the middle of a brilliant spell in the final third. Despite more chances later on, NorthEast could not find the equaliser, as Gurpreet made another big save in extra-time with his fingertips.

Though the keeper was the star with his impressive showing, one cannot take anything away from the BFC defenders. They had to raise their game in the second half and they frustrated the visitors with crucial blocks and challenges.

Overall, it was a game of two halves, with BFC looking dangerous in the first 45. Udanta Singh and Sunil Chhetri combined well and were instrumental in their team taking the lead in the 14th minute. It was a training ground set-piece routine, which was cleverly worked before Mislav Komorski scored an own goal. BFC coach Carles Cuadrat must have been the brain behind it.

One could see that goal coming with NorthEast defenders looking weak, not clearing well, and giving away loose balls in the first 10 minutes. One needs to give credit to them also, for coming back to life after that goal. But whenever they came close, Sandhu proved to be an obstacle. In the 37th minute, the 26-year-old denied Reagan Singh with a big save to his left.

With NorthEast looking pumped up after the break, Federico Gallego scored his fourth goal of the season in the 60th minute to draw level, after which it was mostly about Gurpreet and his saves.

