ISL: Bengaluru FC counting on home form

Krishnendu Banerjee By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: IT’S fair to say Bengaluru FC are a tough nut to crack at home. That they have won 52 of 78 games proves the point. They defeated a seemingly invincible Johor Darul Ta’zim at the Sree Kanteerava in the AFC Cup semifinals and brushed aside challenges from ISL and I-League sides. This season, they are still unbeaten at home and head coach Carles Cuadrat is banking on that record to turn things around against NorthEast United FC in the second leg of the ISL semifinals on Monday.

That 1-2 defeat in Guwahati in the first leg isn’t a bad result considering they have the precious away goal. That they were outplayed in every department would be a reminder for Cuadrat about the work his team has to do to advance. Eelco Schattorie’s men had more shots on target, more possession, more passes and more chances than Bengaluru. But Cuadrat believes with the help of the home crowd, Bengaluru can beat NorthEast even if it goes to extra-time.

“I am happy that we come here with a result that is not so bad. I am only unhappy about the penalty we conceded,” Cuadrat said. “But we’re ready for the big game. We’re in a good mood and here in Kanteerava in front of the supporters we can make a night like the one against Johor and Pune.”

While Bengaluru have what it takes to reach another final, they have to up their game. Skipper Sunil Chhetri, apart from the assist to Xisco Hernandez in the 82nd minute, was sluggish and so was their back-line. Sloppy defending from left-back Nishu Kumar allowed Redeem Tlang to open the scoring in the first leg. The second goal – penalty – could have been avoided had Harmanjot Khabra showed more composure. Cuadrat although blasted the decision as it seemed like a simulation from Juan Cruz Mascia.

“We are going to win or we are going to lose, but we are not going to do strange things like simulate to get an advantage. I would never ask Miku to fall if he is touched in the box. I like to see the ball moving and I love seeing him dribble. My players are honest,” the Spaniard said at the pre-match press conference.

NorthEast, despite the one-goal advantage, have things to worry about too. They are likely to be without midfielder Rowlin Borges and striker Bartholomew Ogbeche. Both of them suffered hamstring injuries in the last game. Yet, Schattorie is confident of getting the job done to reach their maiden ISL final.

“I know exactly how Bengaluru play and they know how we play. Last game, we completely dominated the first half. We lost two key players and the changes made the second-half way more difficult. But we know that this is a game that is all or nothing,” the Dutchman said.