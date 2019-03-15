Bengaluru FC high on confidence before ISL final

Ashim Sunam By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: It was a big test of character when Bengaluru FC faced NorthEast United FC in the second leg of the Indian Super League semifinal on Monday. After losing the away game 2-1, it was a must-win encounter, and the home team passed with flying colours, winning 3-0 (4-2 on aggregate) to reach their second successive final, at Sree Kanteerava Stadium here.

There was an element of determination from the first minute. The players did not allow their opponents to settle down but had to be patient for the majority of the game. Even skipper Sunil Chhetri, at times, was left looking at the heavens when his teammates missed chances to score. When Miku missed a few in the first half, head coach Carles Cuadrat got agitated. All these were signs of a team desperate to forget the away game, and snatch the final spot in front of their fans.

After having done so, Bengaluru will head into the finals with a spring in their stride. Until the 70th minute with the game tied at 0-0, the gloomy faces in the stands narrated the story, with NorthEast's plan of strong defence working well. But goals from Miku (72'), Dimas Delgado (87') and Chhetri (92) lifted the fans. The team will be keen to carry that momentum into the final.

"I think that kind of result gives something extra to you. You get some kind of a high sensation after such wins, and it is good to go into the finals with such sensation," said Cuadrat.

Bengaluru reaching the finals, however, does not come as a surprise. They have been consistent in the tournament, topping the group stages with ten wins and four losses. After being established in 2013, they have gained a reputation as India's top club, owing to consistent performances. Overall, they have won five titles and were the AFC runners-up in 2015-16.

It is this kind of winning mentality that will make them a strong contender in the title-decider in Mumbai on Sunday. Earlier in season too, they had scored late goals, helping them win matches from difficult situations.

"All the finals are always special. There is a lot of tension, and there is a lot of competition. We are going to stick to our plan and try to be better," said Cuadrat.

BFC home ground for next season?

The ongoing battle between the Karnataka Athletics Association (KAA) and Bengaluru FC regarding the use of Sree Kanteerava Stadium has come to the fore again. This time, KAA seems to have requested the Department of Youth Empowerment and Sports (DYES), in charge of the stadium, to hand it over to the state athletics body. However, the club's COO Mustafa Ghouse sounded optimistic.

"We have many conversations going on and I am pretty confident that we are going to find an amicable solution. The last conversation took place around two days ago with all parties involved, including KAA and DYES. We have to find a solution that suits all parties. This (Monday's game) was our last home game of the season. There are around five to six months before we start playing again. There is a window for us to figure things out," said the COO.