ISL: Pass master Edu Bedia key to Goa’s title challenge

BENGALURU: In the last two editions of the Indian Super League, FC Goa have been known for their attacking game. Since Sergio Lobera took over as coach last season, the team has scored over two goals on average every game (84 goals in 40 matches both seasons combined). While their star striker Ferran Corominas has netted 34 goals and assisted 12 in those games alone, behind the frontline, if anyone has contributed the most in the team it is Edu Bedia.

The Spaniard’s creativity in the midfield and attacking prowess have changed the dynamics of the team, helping them reach their second final, crushing Mumbai City FC 5-2 on aggregate in the semifinals.

Bedia featured as a deep-lying midfielder in Lobera’s Goa last season. While his numbers were not quite impressive, with just a goal and two assists, his key passes stood out in their semifinal finish. However, his lack of physicality in the midfield also exposed Goa’s shaky defence. They conceded the most number of goals (32) among the top four teams last season.

With Ahmed Jahouh and Lenny Rodrigues helping in defence this time, Lobera has been able to deploy Bedia as an attacking midfielder, and often on the left wing, to get the best out of the Spaniard. It has resulted in a robust attack as well as a strong defence. And Bedia is flourishing in the new role with seven goals and five assists so far in 19 games. In terms of numbers, he is only behind Corominas at the club.

“Last season, I was doing my job as a central midfielder. This time, I have been deployed in a role higher upfront, as an attacking midfielder, and that’s why I think I have all these lofty numbers,” said the 29-year-old. “It is true that I have always played more as a proper central midfielder, but it wasn’t difficult as the team’s idea of football has remained the same. Furthermore, it has helped both me and the team.”

In Lobera’s style of free-flowing possession-based football, Bedia plays a key role with his passing accuracy. The former Barcelona B midfielder has the second highest number of passes in the league (1,212) which allows Goa to tire the opponents out, keeping possession of the ball. In the final, when Goa meet Bengaluru FC, who also follow a similar pattern, Bedia will be crucial in creating chances for Corominas. The playmaker hasn’t had great outings against Carles Cuadrat’s side in the past, but he believes the team has what it takes to be the champions.

“This time, we have improved defensively as a team and that has also strengthened the ideology of the way we play football,” Bedia said. “But every game is different and our past will not have much to do with what happens. However, I think if we believe in ourselves, in our abilities, and keep on doing what we do best, winning the title won’t be difficult.”