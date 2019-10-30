Home Sport Football Indian Super League

David Williams nets ISL's 1,000th goal as ATK defeat Chennaiyin FC

The defeat meant that Chennaiyin are yet to find the back of the net so far in three matches this season.

Published: 30th October 2019 10:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th October 2019 10:32 PM   |  A+A-

Though both ATK and Chennaiyin FC started with intent, it was the home team that had the best of the chances in the opening period. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)

By PTI

CHENNAI: ATK got the better of Chennaiyin FC 1-0 in an ISL match at the Marina Arena here on Wednesday to go top of the points table.

David Williams scored the all-important goal in the 48th minute to seal the win on a day when Chennaiyin FC did everything but score, much to the dismay of their coach John Gregory.

Williams' strike was the ISL's 1,000th goal.

The defeat meant that Chennaiyin are yet to find the back of the net so far in three matches this season.

ATK, on the other hand, moved to the top of the points table with six from three games, including a 5-0 demolition of Hyderabad FC.

Agustin Iniguez set up the goal for ATK with a diagonal ball down the right flank which was picked up by Prabir Das, who ran into the box and pushed it to Javier Hernandez. Hernandez's shot was blocked by Lucian Goian. However, the ball flew to Williams who put the ball past the CFC custodian.

As expected, Chennaiyin mounted a fightback with coach Gregory throwing on Andre Schembri in place of Dragos. Around the hour mark, Edwin unleashed a powerful drive from a distance that had Arindam Bhattacharya scrambling.

A minute later, good interplay between Chhangte and Rafael saw the latter get to the byline and slide a ball across but nobody in a blue shirt could get a decisive touch.

Shortly afterwards, ATK were forced to tweak their game plan after Soosairaj went down with an injury and coach Antonio Habas responded by sending in Jayesh Rane.

Chances continued to come Chennaiyin's way but they let themselves down with their poor finishing.

In the 72nd minute, a good bit of play between Thapa and Schembri saw the latter find space to shoot but he dragged his effort wide.

A minute later, Rafael's cross was deflected goalward by Pritam Kotal but Arindam got down smartly to save.

Like in the match against Mumbai City FC on Sunday, Chennaiyin forwards missed numerous chances. Maltese forward Andre Schembri came close in the 72nd minute but failed to convert.

The hosts found a huge opportunity in the ninth minute itself. Nerijus Valskis had the goal all for himself after a cross but he missed. After that, almost all the big chances fell to the visitors.

ATK had a huge penalty shout denied by the referee when Roy Krishna was fouled in the box.

Though the teams started with intent, it was the home team that had the best of the chances in the opening period.

Edwin Vanspaul found Nerijus Valskis with a cross in the third minute, only for the Lithuanian striker to head it over.

A deflection five minutes later sent Lallianzuala Chhangte in space down the left. His ball across the face of goal, however, could not be turned in by his teammates.

Stay up to date on all the latest Indian Super League news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
ISL ATK Chennaiyin FC Chennaiyin FC vs ATK ISL 2019 David Williams
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | Satish Babu, EPS)
Government may roll out 'amnesty' scheme for unaccounted gold
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
'One nation, one ration card' for Public Distribution System consumers soon
For representational purposes. (File photo | Reuters)
One-third of the world’s consumers are suddenly nervous to spend, here's why!
Dharamveer Jakhar with the students of 'Apni Pathshala' | EPS
This Rajasthan cop built a school to educate 450 children who used to beg on streets

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This 11-year-old girl from Bengaluru aims to master ancient Kannada
Cast Away: Man survived in deep sea on just salt water for 28 days
Gallery
It's wildfire season again in California and it seems to be getting more intense by the year. California's governor declared a statewide emergency on October 27 as a huge blaze, fanned by strong winds, forced mass evacuations and power blackouts as it bor
IN PHOTOS | California wildfires: Why has the state turned into a tinderbox again?
"If he wants to play, that's his call": Best quotes on 'MS Dhoni's retirement' | Virat Kohli, Sourav Ganguly and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp