Former Kerala Blasters forward Iain Hume strikes deal with FC Pune City for ISL 2018-19 

By PTI

PUNE: Pune City FC today signed Canadian striker Iain Hume for the 2018-19 season of the Indian Super League.

As a part of the agreement, the club will have an option to retain the prolific forward for one more year at the end of the coming season.

Hume, who is the highest goal scorer in the history of ISL, has plied his trade with Kerala Blasters FC and ATK, scoring 28 goals in four seasons.

Besides, his 59 appearances till date is the highest number of games played by any player in ISL.

In February, Hume suffered a knee injury that ruled him out of action for the rest of season.

Thereafter he has undergone a surgery on his right knee and has been doing his rehabilitation in India and the UK.

Commenting on the signing, FC Pune City CEO Gaurav Modwel said, "Iain Hume will continue his rehab under the supervision of our medical team and train with the team during preseason.

"If everything goes as planned, we estimate him to be back in 12- 14 weeks' time.

Iain is a highly motivated athlete and we are sure that he will get back to his previous best and play an important role for us this season."

Hume said, "It wasn't a very tough decision to make, to return to the ISL and join FC Pune City if I'm honest.

From the other side, I've always admired the top-class facilities at the training ground and the stadium and the way the club is professionally run.'