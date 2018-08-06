Home Sport Football Indian Super League news

Chennaiyin FC signs Italian midfielder Andrea​ Orlandi

Orlandi, who is set to don the No. 10 jersey, is naturally left-footed and can operate in attacking midfield as well as on the wings beside being a threat from set-pieces.

Published: 06th August 2018 04:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th September 2018 12:06 PM   |  A+A-

John Gregory

Chennaiyin FC coach John Gregory (File | AFP)

By PTI

CHENNAI: Indian Super League team Chennaiyin FC has signed up Spain-born Italian midfielder Andrea Orlandi for a one-year deal.

The 34-year-old joins CFC on a free transfer after a spell with Italian Serie B side Novara, a press release here said.

Orlandi, who is set to don the No. 10 jersey, is naturally left-footed and can operate in attacking midfield as well as on the wings besides being a threat from set-pieces.

Orlandi, who had a brief spell with FC Barcelona early in his career, will embark on his first stint in Asia and India.

He will join a familiar face in CFC right-back and fan favourite Inigo Calderon, with whom he played in his formative years at Spanish side Alaves and later at Brighton and Hove Albion in England's championship from 2012 to 2014.

"I am really excited to come to India and play for the champions. I am close friends with Calde and as a result I did watch quite a bit of Chennaiyin last season," he said.

The Italian player said he also had a chat with coach John Gregory and was looking forward to giving 100 per cent in helping the team retain the ISL title.

Gregory said Orlandi is a top-class professional and would add depth to the squad.

"In Andrea (Orlandi), we have a top-class professional with not just tremendous work ethic but also a vibrant personality. An addition like him gives our squad more depth and creativity as we look to defend the title," he added.

Orlandi, who was born and raised in Barcelona, began his career at Alaves in 2002 before going on loan to Barcelona where he made one senior appearance for the Catalan giants and played several games for the Barca B side.

He moved to Swansea City in 2007, where he spent five years and also played in the Premier League for the Welsh club.

After a two-year spell at Brighton and Hove Albion, he spent a season at Blackpool.

Later, he played in the Cypriot league for Anorthosis Famagusta followed by APOEL Nicosia.

Stay up to date on all the latest news news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Chennaiyin FC Andrea Orlandi Italian midfielder Chennaiyin FC Signings Indian Super League

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
All successful fighters come from slums: Mike Tyson
Fuel price hike: Petrol, diesel touch new heights
Gallery
A powerful quake and tsunami left scores dead on the central Indonesian island of Sulawesi, officials said Saturday, as hospitals struggled to cope with hundreds of injured and rescuers scrambled to reach the stricken region. (Photo | AP)
Indonesia struck by powerful earthquake, tsunami leaving scores dead
India beat Bangladesh by three wickets to win their seventh Asia Cup title in a pulsating last-ball finish. (Photo | AP)
India vs Bangladesh: Rohit Sharma's men lift Asia Cup 2018 after close-fought final