Spanish midfielder Marcos Tebar returns to Delhi Dynamos

Published: 09th August 2018 06:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th September 2018 12:15 PM   |  A+A-

Marcos_Tebar

Marcos Tebar. (Photo | Twitter/@DelhiDynamos)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Delhi Dynamos today completed the signing of Spanish midfielder Marcos Tebar on a one-year contract.

The 32-year old re-joins the Dynamos following the expiry of his contract with FC Pune City.

Tebar who was part of the Dynamos camp in ISL Season 3, played a pivotal role in helping FC Pune City reach the semi-finals for the first time since the league's inception.

The Spanish midfielder was a mainstay in the Pune side last season, making 17 appearances and notching up one goal and two assists.

"We are extremely happy to have Tebar sign for the club. He is someone who knows the club well and loves playing for the club so that is the passion that we want from our players. He's coming on the back of a fantastic season and we are hopeful he can replicate his performances this year as well," Dynamos head coach Josep Gombau said.

During his time with Dynamos in Season 3, Tebar notched up three assists in 12 appearances and was a vital cog in the side's run to the semi-finals.

A product of the Real Madrid youth academy, Tebar has also featured for Rayo Vallecano, Almeria and Girona FC before he went to Brentford in 2016.

Tebar also carries the experience of playing alongside Spain's national team players Cesc Fabregas and David Silva at the U-17 World Cup and European Championships.

"I can't wait to step on the field and wear the Dynamos jersey again. This is the club where I made a name for myself in India and I am very excited to be back," Tebar said.

 

