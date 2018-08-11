Home Sport Football Indian Super League news

Indian Super League: Chennaiyin FC's Rene Mihelic signs up for Delhi Dynamos

A graduate of the youth academy of NK Maribor, Mihelic at the age of 19 became the youngest player to feature for Slovenia at the international level.

Published: 11th August 2018 08:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th September 2018 12:07 PM   |  A+A-

Rene Mihelic (Photo | File/Delhi Dynamos)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Indian Super League franchise Delhi Dynamos today completed the signing of Slovenian playmaker Rene Mihelic on a one-year contract.

Rene played a pivotal role in the title-winning campaign of Chennaiyin FC last season as he notched up two goals and four assists in his 14 appearances with the club.

The Slovenian's ability to cause havoc from dead-ball situations made him a vital cog in the South Indian side's impressive run till the very end.

"Mihelic is a player we had identified from the start because he offers a lot both from dead ball situations and from open play. His creativity from the midfield will add extra quality for us when going forward. He is a motivated player who wants to build on his past success," Dynamos Head Coach Josep Gombau said.

A graduate of the youth academy of NK Maribor, Mihelic at the age of 19 became the youngest player to feature for Slovenia at the international level.

After leaving Maribor in 2010, Mihelic spent three seasons with Portuguese top tier side Nacional and in that period, he also had a loan spell with Bulgarian giants Levski Sofia.

The midfielder has also featured for Hungarian giants Debrecen and Israeli outfit Hapoel Ra'anana.

"I want to thank Dynamos and coach Gombau for believing in me and giving me this opportunity. I've played against them in the past and this is a team that is determined and hard to break so I am excited to have joined a fantastic group of players and staff," Mihelic said.

Stay up to date on all the latest news news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Delhi Dynamos Rene Mihelic Indian Super League Chennaiyin FC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
All successful fighters come from slums: Mike Tyson
Fuel price hike: Petrol, diesel touch new heights
Gallery
A powerful quake and tsunami left scores dead on the central Indonesian island of Sulawesi, officials said Saturday, as hospitals struggled to cope with hundreds of injured and rescuers scrambled to reach the stricken region. (Photo | AP)
Indonesia struck by powerful earthquake, tsunami leaving scores dead
India beat Bangladesh by three wickets to win their seventh Asia Cup title in a pulsating last-ball finish. (Photo | AP)
India vs Bangladesh: Rohit Sharma's men lift Asia Cup 2018 after close-fought final