ISL side FC Goa secure win in first pre-season friendly 

Goals from Goan lads Mandar Rao Dessai and Liston Colaco, along with a goal from Edu Bedia, was enough to see the Gaurs through their first game of the pre-season.

FC Goa defeated Spanish Tercera division side Deportiva Minera 3-0 (Photo | Twitter/FC Goa)

By PTI

PANAJI: Indian Super League (ISL) club FC Goa defeated Spanish Tercera division side Deportiva Minera 3-0 at the La Manga Club in Murcia, Spain.

In the 29th minute, Dessai put the Gaurs ahead from a Palanca pass in the box.

Dessai kept his composure and chipped the ball over the keeper to give the Gaurs the lead.

From then on FC Goa took control of play, and in the 36th minute, Bedia intercepted a pass from the opposition central midfielder and smashed the ball into the bottom right corner to give his team a 2-0 lead going into half time.

In the 59th minute, Colaco pounced on a rebounded shot from youngster Princeton Rebello, feigned the defenders and goalkeeper, and placed his strike in the bottom left corner to give the Gaurs a comfortable 3-0 lead.

The Gaurs will continue to train at La Manga Club before returning to the coastal state for the new season of the ISL.

 

