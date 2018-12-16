Home Sport Football Indian Super League news

Modou Sougou stars in Mumbai City FC's 6-1 win over Kerala Blasters

Mumbai City FC will be delighted with their showing in the first phase of the Indian Super League after an impressive 6-1 demolition of Kerala Blasters FC at the Mumbai Football Arena.

Published: 16th December 2018 11:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th December 2018 11:14 PM   |  A+A-

Mumbai City players (Twitter/Mumbai City FC)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Modou Sougou pumped in four goals as hosts Mumbai City FC defeated Kerala Blasters 6-1 in a lop-sided Indian Super League game here on Sunday.

The night belonged to Sougou, who scored in the 12th, 15th, 30th minute and second half injury time, as he made a mockery of Kerala's defence at the Mumbai Football Arena here.

Kerala pulled one back in the 27th minute with Seiminlen Doungel scoring but their joy was short-lived as Sougou, the highest goal scorer this season for Mumbai, slotted home in the 3Oth minute to complete the hat-trick and take his side 3-1 up.

Rafael Bastos made it 4-1 in the 70th minute as Mumbai dominated the proceedings right from the beginning.

Matias Mirabaje inflicted more agony on the visitors as he scored in the 89th minute, the fifth goal for the home side.

Sougou completed Kerala's rout by scoring in the additional time, his fourth and team's sixth goal.

The win also meant that Mumbai were able to keep their second spot before going into the break.

Mumbai began on an attacking note and it paid dividends as they went 1-0 up with Sougou netting the ball in the 12th minute.

Paulo Machado held a long pass on the left flank and delivered a low cross to Sougou in the center and Senegalese slotted it home with ease.

And there was no stopping Sougou as he doubled Mumbai's lead in the 15th minute.

A defensive error by Kerala custodian Dheeraj Singh helped Raynier Fernandes to take control of the ball.

Fernandes found Sougou on his right and Sougou curled it into the top right corner from the edge of the box to make it 2-0.

Sougou was on fire as his header off a cross by Subhasish Bose landed into the right top corner of the Kerala goal in the 30th minute.

At the half time, the scoreline was 3-1 in Mumbai's favour.

After the change of ends, the hosts kept up the pressure by attacking the opposition relentlessly.

In the 70th minute, Issoko was fouled by Lalruathara as he cut in from the right, but Bastos got the loose ball.

And the Brazilian striker shot it from outside the box into the bottom left corner of the goal to make it 4-1.

After this, Matias and Sougou scored as Mumbai's unbeaten run extended to eight games after the win.

Stay up to date on all the latest news news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kerala Blasters Modou Sougou Mumbai City FC Indian Super League

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Locals hold protest against Neelum-Jhelum power project in PoK
Killer jumbo captured & relocated in Coimbatore
Gallery
Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami | Kings XI Punjab: 4.80 crore (File | AP)
From Mohammed Shami to Varun Chakravarthy: Check out the complete list of cricketers snapped up in IPL auction
The Congress chief ministers in three heartland states of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh took oath amid much fanfare on 17 December 2018 in the presence of party president Rahul Gandhi, former prime minister Manmohan Singh and a host of opposi
Congress CMs take oath in three Hindi heartland states amid opposition bonhomie, absence of key allies
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp