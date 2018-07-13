Home Sport Football Indian Super League news

ATK sign Moroccan midfielder Noussair El Mimouni 

Published: 13th July 2018 03:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th September 2018 12:37 PM   |  A+A-

Soccer ball

Image used for representational purpose only.

By PTI

KOLKATA: Two-time Indian Super League champions ATK have roped in Moroccan midfielder Noussair El Mimouni for the upcoming season.

"Noussair El Mimouni has been a very valuable addition to the ATK family. I am very happy with the way the team is shaping up and I am sure that his presence in the midfield will strengthen the team," ATK head coach Steve Coppell said in the announcement.

A defensive midfielder, Noussair has represented Morocco at U-23 level and also played more than 100 games in the Moroccan first division with club Moghreb of Tetouan.

With Moghreb de Tetouan, he participated in the African Champions League as well as Club World Cup and won two league titles with them.

He last represented Ittihad Tanger as he would now join the Manuel Lanzarote Bruno in ATK's midfield.

