FC Goa announce signing of Senegalese central defender Mourtada Fall

Published: 20th July 2018

By UNI

PANAJI: FC Goa have announced the signing of Senegalese central defender Mourtada Fall.

The 6ft 3inch African is a valuable addition to Sergio Lobera's men and will provide much needed strength and height in the Gaurs' back line.

Mourtada is known for his ability to react quickly to make tackles and dispossess opposition forward players.

Additionally, he can pass the ball out of defence and start counter-attacks for his team, aiding in a number of goals for the various teams he has played for throughout his career.

Fall is also a threat to the opposition at set pieces where his height allows him to tower over opposition defenders to win aerial battles, both while attacking and defending.

Fall has also represented his national team, Senegal on three occasions.

Mourtada Fall expressed his delight on being part of the FC Goa side to play under Head Coach, Sergio Lobera with whom he worked in the past at Botola side, Moghreb Tetouan.

"I am very happy to be signing for FC Goa and have heard many great things about the club and fans from Sergio (Lobera). I can't wait to start this new adventure with the Gaurs."

Head coach, Sergio Lobera was all praise for his new signing, saying, "Fall is a powerful centre back and is physically very strong. He is an excellent player who will suit our system of playing the ball out of defence. He will definitely help us improve our game defensively. He is a dedicated and committed player who puts the team first. I know him well from my time in Morocco."

