Home Sport Football Indian Super League news

Keenan Almeida signs with FC Pune City for ISL 2018-19

Almeida began his professional career in Goa, playing for state-based outfits Salgaocar and Sporting Clube De Goa before joining FC Goa in 2015 for the ISL.

Published: 30th July 2018 07:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th September 2018 12:23 PM   |  A+A-

Keenan Almeida

FC Pune City announced today signing of Keenan Almeida (Photo | twitter/@FCPuneCity)

By PTI

PUNE: Indian Super League (ISL) club FC Pune City announced today signing of Keenan Almeida to solidify their squad's defensive line-up for the 2018-19 season.

Almeida's induction would boost the team's defence, a media release quoted FC Pune City CEO Gaurav Modwel as saying.

"Keenan is a very good player and will bring much needed versatility to our back line.

"He has a title-winning run under his belt with his previous club, which means he comes with the right mentality which matters a lot too," Modwel said.

Almeida began his professional career in Goa, playing for state-based outfits Salgaocar and Sporting Clube De Goa before joining FC Goa in 2015 for the ISL.

After spending two seasons with the Gaurs, Almeida was picked by Chennaiyin FC in the 2017-18 ISL draft.

Excited to join FC Pune City, Almeida said, "The club approached with a definite plan for me, something that I could immediately connect with.

"Getting good playing time is crucial for any player and that's what I will be looking forward to with FC Pune City."

Stay up to date on all the latest news news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
ISL Indian Super League FC Pune City Keenan Almeida Football signings

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Supreme Court permits women's entry inside Sabarimala
Sabarimala Verdict: Supreme Court permits women's entry inside temple
UK study: Goats can tell if you're angry
Gallery
Mustafizur Rahman vs Rohit Sharma: Stand-in skipper Rohit has elegantly led India in Asia Cup with himself posing as a strong example when it comes to batting. In the tournament so far, he already has three fifty-plus scores including a century against Pa
Asia Cup final 2018: Key player battles to watch out for
The trailer of 'Thugs of Hindostan', which stars Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Sheikh was  launched in Mumbai on Thursday. In this image, director Vijay Krishna Acharya, center, poses with Bollywood actors from left, Amitabh B
Trailer of Aamir Khan-Amitabh Bachchan starrer 'Thugs of Hindostan' launched in Mumbai