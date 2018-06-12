Home Sport Football Indian Super League news

Delhi Dynamos sign Siam Hanghal for two years

Siam Hanghal has represented the Indian National Team as well in the U-23 category, including the 2014 Asian Games.

Siam Hanghal has represented the Indian National Team as well in the U-23 category, including the 2014 Asian Games. (Photo | Siam Hanghal Instagram)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Indian Super League (ISL) outfit Delhi Dynamos Football Club on Monday roped in 25-year-old Manipuri midfielder Siam Hanghal for a two-year deal.

Siam joins the Delhi based franchise after completing a year-long season with Kerala Blasters, where he made eight appearances for the southern outfit. 

A product of Tata Football Academy, the midfielder started his career with Pailan Arrows back in 2012, before joining Bengaluru FC in the I-League in 2013. 

"It is a big step forward for me. Dynamos are a side that has played some attractive attacking football over the years and it fits into my style of play perfectly," Siam said upon completing his transfer. 

The 25-year-old has represented the Indian National Team as well in the U-23 category, including the 2014 Asian Games. 

The central midfielder won a couple of I-League titles and a Federation Cup with Bengaluru FC before being loaned out to NorthEast United FC in the 2015 Indian Super League season, where his side narrowly missed out on a place in the semi-finals. 

Siam then moved on to sign for Chennaiyin FC in 2016. 

