Home Sport Football Indian Super League news

ATK appoints Steve Coppell as new head coach

The former Kerala Blasters and Jamshedpur FC coach will succeed Teddy Sheringham, who was sacked midway into last season after a poor string of results.

Published: 18th June 2018 07:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th September 2018 12:38 PM   |  A+A-

ATK Coach Steve Coppell (File)

By PTI

KOLKATA: Englishman Steve Coppell was today appointed as the new head coach of two-time Indian Super League champions ATK following their disappointing ninth place finish in the last edition of the tournament.

The former Kerala Blasters and Jamshedpur FC coach will succeed Teddy Sheringham, who was sacked midway into last season after a poor string of results, following which technical director Ashley Westwood temporarily managed the team without any success.

Star Tottenham signing Robbie Keane was announced as player-cum-manager towards the end of the season as ATK ended the season ninth on the table with 16 points from 18 games.

Keane led his team to the round-of-16 at the Super Cup, where they suffered defeat at the hands of FC Goa.

The 62-year old Coppell guided Kerala Blasters to the finals of the 2016 edition, and last season he took charge of debutants Jamshedpur FC who ended fifth in the standings.

Known for his defense-oriented strategy, Coppell ensured that Jamshedpur FC had one of the best defences in the league stage of ISL last season, conceding just 18 goals, second to Bengaluru FC.

As a matter of fact, ATK had leaked 30 goals, the second-highest tally after Delhi Dynamos in the league.

"One of the world's most respected wingers and an exceptional manager himself, I am hopeful Steve will lead the way for ATK with his unique strategies and his enthusiasm," ATK principal owner Sanjiv Goenka said.

"ATK have a proud history in the ISL and I hope that with the hard work and skill, we can match the ambitions of our fans and everyone associated with the club," Coppell stated in a release.

Stay up to date on all the latest news news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kerala Blasters Steve Coppell Head Coach Jamshedpur FC ATK Robbie Keane

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Supreme Court permits women's entry inside Sabarimala
Sabarimala Verdict: Supreme Court permits women's entry inside temple
UK study: Goats can tell if you're angry
Gallery
Mustafizur Rahman vs Rohit Sharma: Stand-in skipper Rohit has elegantly led India in Asia Cup with himself posing as a strong example when it comes to batting. In the tournament so far, he already has three fifty-plus scores including a century against Pa
Asia Cup final 2018: Key player battles to watch out for
The trailer of 'Thugs of Hindostan', which stars Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Sheikh was  launched in Mumbai on Thursday. In this image, director Vijay Krishna Acharya, center, poses with Bollywood actors from left, Amitabh B
Trailer of Aamir Khan-Amitabh Bachchan starrer 'Thugs of Hindostan' launched in Mumbai