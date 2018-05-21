Delhi Dynamos appoint Mridul Banerjee as assistant coach

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Indian Super League outfit Delhi Dynamos has appointed Mridul Banerjee as the new assistant coach of the club.

The 59-year-old will take over from Shakti Chauhan who left the side earlier this month.

Banerjee joins Dynamos after completing his stint as the Head Coach of Mohammedan Sporting where he guided the team to a fourth-place finish in the I-League Second Division Group C.

Delhi Dynamos F.C. is delighted to announce the appointment of Mridul Banerjee as the new Assistant Coach of the club. #RoarWithTheLions pic.twitter.com/oiIUEEzHpq — Delhi Dynamos FC (@DelhiDynamos) May 21, 2018

The former East Bengal head coach joins the club on the back of close to three decades of coaching experience that has seen him being associated with the likes of Mohun Bagan, Indian Arrows, India U-16 and India U-19 among others.

The highly acclaimed Banerjee is no stranger to success as he comes on the back of guiding West Bengal to a Santosh Trophy title last year.

His impressive record also saw him being awarded with the prestigious 'Amal Dutta Memorial Trophy'.

The AFC A-Licensed coach guided the West Bengal U-21 team to two successive championships in 2001 & 2002 and also led Mohammedan Sporting to a second-place finish in the Calcutta Premier League in 2016, where he was adjudged as the 'Best Coach'.

As a player, Mridul represented various Premier Division clubs in Kolkata during the period of 1975-1988.

"It is the ideal step in my career at this point. ISL has grown immensely and is now the premier league of India and I am delighted to be a part of a club that has done extremely well during the last four years," Banerjee said following his appointment.

"The club has shown great faith in young footballers and as a coach it is a philosophy that I have as well, so I am looking forward to this new challenge with Delhi Dynamos," he added.

Delhi Dynamos Director Rohan Sharma said: "We are delighted to have someone like Mridul Banerjee join the club. He comes with great experience and is the sort of coach who understands the club's philosophy."

"Mridul is very well respected as a coach and we are confident that his tactical acumen and man management skills can help the club thrive."