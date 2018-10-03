Home Sport Football Indian Super League news

Want more time to settle down: ATK coach Steve Coppell

Coppell stressed the need to hold the ball that was their major worry against Kerala who dominated the possession.

Published: 03rd October 2018 07:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd October 2018 07:33 PM   |  A+A-

ATK Coach Steve Coppell (File)

By PTI

KOLKATA: ATK coach Steve Coppell on Wednesday sought more time to revive team's fortunes as the two-time former champions gear up to take on Northeast United after beginning their Indian Super League campaign with a 0-2 defeat against Kerala Blasters.

Captain Manuel Lanzarote was forced to drop deeper with lack of creativity in the midfield. Wingers Jayesh Rane and Balwant Singh were not able to trouble the defence much while John Johnson and Gerson Vieira showed little coordination in the backline.

"It is still developing. I hope it gels quickly. But it will take time. Therefore I once again say that teams with continuity have an advantage in ISL," the Englishman said on the eve of their match against Northeast United FC.

"We have had some injuries and the team is till forming. We just need to control the ball more which will help us go forward and attack."

Coppell further stressed the need to hold the ball that was their major worry against Kerala who dominated the possession.

"Ball retention is the biggest thing. We gave the ball away easily the other night. Moreover it is so hot. When you don't have the ball it's more of an effort. I hope it will be better against Northeast United."

Kalu Uche did not start in the last match and as the Nigerian forward is expected to play full time against the Guwahati franchise.

"Uche was not with us for two weeks for Visa problem. He is doing well at the moment."

The former Manchester United player hailed the Highlanders who held FC Goa 2-2 in their opening match.

"In terms of imposing the style of play and the authority, they are a quality side. Great respect for the team. They have strong individual players. Tomorrow will be a tough game. Every game in ISL is tough," Coppell said.

Northeast United FC coach Eelco Schattorie said it would be a difficult game on the road against ATK but they have done their homework.

"I have looked at their last game. I have noted points on where we could take advantage. But it will be a difficult match," the Dutchman said.

Stay up to date on all the latest news news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Steve Coppell ATK coach

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Shakti Kapoor
10 years back I was a Kid: Shakti Kapoor on Tanushree-Nana controversy
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in (Photo | AP)
Two Koreas begin removing border landmines as US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo set to visit
Gallery
Massive fire broke out in the dispensary of the state-run Medical College and Hospital following which around 250 patients were evacuated to safety. No casualties have been reported so far. (Photo| AP)
Fire breaks out at Calcutta Medical College Hospital, 250 patients evacuated
Bharatiya Kisan Union president Naresh Tikait on Tuesday said farmers will not accept government assurances to fulfil their demands and will go ahead with the protest. In image: Police use water cannons to disperse farmers protesting at Delhi-UP border during 'Kisan Kranti Padyatra' in New Delhi Tuesday Oct 2 2018. | PTI
Farmers march towards Delhi, demands range from farm loan waiver to cut in fuel prices