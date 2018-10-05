Home Sport Football Indian Super League news

ATK suffer second successive defeat

It was the Northeast United FC's first win against the Kolkata franchise from five matches as the win took the Eelco Schattorie-coached side to the top of the table with four points from two matches.

Published: 05th October 2018 02:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th October 2018 02:23 AM   |  A+A-

North East United FC's Reagan Singh dribbles a ball as Ateletico de Kolkata's Pronay Halde, left tries to block him during their Hero Indian Super League soccer match in Kolkata. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

KOLKATA: Northeast United FC defeated former champions ATK by a solitary goal in an Indian Super League football fixture at the Saltlake Stadium Thursday.

The home side, who kicked off the fifth ISL season with a 0-2 loss to Kerala Blasters, were reduced to 10 players in the 32nd minute when Sena Ralte was sent off for a sloppy challenge.

The visitors found the winner through Rowllin Borges from a 89th-minute corner by Federico Gallego.

It was the Highlanders' first win against the Kolkata franchise from five matches as the win took the Eelco Schattorie-coached side to the top of the table with four points from two matches.

ATK still struggled to get off the blocks and they remain at the bottom of the 10 team standings.

NEUFC had last beaten ATK way back in October in the 2016 season.

ATK had a brilliant chance in the 52nd minute against the run of play when Noussair floated in his free kick from the left side but Everton Santos flicked it on towards the far post with his head.

Captain Manuel Lanzarote got a foot on the ball but TP Rehenesh thwarted the effort.

The visitors started the brighter of the two sides with a sweeping move down the left resulting in Federico Gallego finding some space for a shot but Gerson Vieira was on hand to close down the danger.

The hosts' first real attacking threat came after some good work by Balwant Singh down the left flank.

The India forward set the ball up for Lanzarote but the Spaniard's snapshot was some way off target.

Playing with the numerical advantage, the Guwahati franchise nearly struck in the dying minutes of the first half with Bartholomew Ogbeche and Gallego combining well to release Tlang down the left.

The winger's low cross across the face of goal found Ogbeche's run but defender John Johnson got a foot to deny the Nigerian.

Stay up to date on all the latest news news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
ATK Kerala Blasters Indian Super League Northeast United FC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Shakti Kapoor
10 years back I was a Kid: Shakti Kapoor on Tanushree-Nana controversy
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in (Photo | AP)
Two Koreas begin removing border landmines as US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo set to visit
Gallery
Massive fire broke out in the dispensary of the state-run Medical College and Hospital following which around 250 patients were evacuated to safety. No casualties have been reported so far. (Photo| AP)
Fire breaks out at Calcutta Medical College Hospital, 250 patients evacuated
Bharatiya Kisan Union president Naresh Tikait on Tuesday said farmers will not accept government assurances to fulfil their demands and will go ahead with the protest. In image: Police use water cannons to disperse farmers protesting at Delhi-UP border during 'Kisan Kranti Padyatra' in New Delhi Tuesday Oct 2 2018. | PTI
Farmers march towards Delhi, demands range from farm loan waiver to cut in fuel prices