Home Sport Football Indian Super League news

ISL Dairy: We might have lost, but Chennaiyin FC will come back stronger than ever

The journey though was a tiring one but was not without a great share of fun and atmosphere we have had from the time we took off from Chennai.

Published: 05th October 2018 04:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th October 2018 04:10 PM   |  A+A-

Chennayin FC

Chennayin FC fans during one of the ISL matches. (Photo | Supermachans-Chennaiyin FC Fans)

Just like every other Indian football fan, I was waiting for my team to kick off their ISL season. I was not only an Indian football fan, but a member of a champion football fan club which has already lifted the ISL trophy twice in just four years. Yes, the blessed member of Supermachans –  the fan club of champions of India – Chennaiyin FC.

I remember getting ready for the first tie.

The fixtures were announced and it was September 30th. The wait was finally over. We were gearing up for the banner preparations, making sure the flags are right, face paint, body paint or whatever. We made sure that we as away fans (Supermachans traveled to Bengaluru to watch their team take on Bengaluru FC) gave the best to our team as it’s not only a battle between rival clubs but also the battle between the fan clubs as well.

It was all set and we kicked off our journey at our arch rivals' practice ground – the Sree Kanteerava Stadium – the ground that had already given us a lot of memories to cherish.

A tiring and exhausting journey from Chennai to Bengaluru, lack of sleep and traffic issues made us stop because we wanted to show the world what it takes to be a member of the fan club for the champions of India.

It’s become a trendsetter for a while whenever there is a match between the Bengaluru FC and Chennaiyin FC. The west block blues are noted for their Viking claps but are also noted for their fan base.

Though the match went in favor of Bengaluru FC, we the Supemachans were clapping and cheering our team who have already brought home two trophies. They lost a few points, but not our hearts.

The journey though was a tiring one but was not without a great share of fun and atmosphere we have had from the time we took off from Chennai. One bad game and don’t write us off. Champions will come back stronger than ever. We are the champions.

With love and passion

Supemachan Thushaanth Baskar

Stay up to date on all the latest news news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
ISL Chennaiyin FC Chennaiyin FC Travel Dairy ISL Travel Dairy Supermachans

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Protesters march to Times Square in New York, Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018. Hundreds of people rallied in front of Trump Tower then walked to Times Square to protest Supreme Court nomineeBrett Kavanaugh. | AP
Anti-Kavanaugh protesters arrested in Washington D.C
US President Donald Trump (Photo | AP)
Trump signs new counterterrorism strategy
Gallery
Massive fire broke out in the dispensary of the state-run Medical College and Hospital following which around 250 patients were evacuated to safety. No casualties have been reported so far. (Photo| AP)
Fire breaks out at Calcutta Medical College Hospital, 250 patients evacuated
Bharatiya Kisan Union president Naresh Tikait on Tuesday said farmers will not accept government assurances to fulfil their demands and will go ahead with the protest. In image: Police use water cannons to disperse farmers protesting at Delhi-UP border during 'Kisan Kranti Padyatra' in New Delhi Tuesday Oct 2 2018. | PTI
Farmers march towards Delhi, demands range from farm loan waiver to cut in fuel prices