Kerala Blasters to sport special  jersey to honour rescue workers

The front of the jersey features the image of a fisherman in his boat with a helicopter involved in the rescue as the backdrop.

Published: 05th October 2018 02:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th October 2018 10:31 AM

CK Vineeth

Kerala Blasters striker CK Vineeth (Photo | ISL)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Indian Super League (ISL) franchise Kerala Blasters are set to sport a unique jersey in their opening home game of the season against Mumbai City FC at the Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium here on Friday. 

The club who will sport their trademark yellow home kits this time around too has, however, added a little detail to their outfit as a mark of respect for the unsung heroes who saved hundreds of lives during the recent floods in the state. 

The front of the jersey features the image of a fisherman in his boat with a helicopter involved in the rescue as the backdrop. The club said this touch is primarily intended as a tribute to the rescue workers. 
The special jersey will be worn during their game against Mumbai as Blasters head coach David James looks to build upon a good start to their campaign — a 2-0 win over Atletico de Kolkata at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata last week. The club will also honour the fishermen community before the start of the match expected to be attended by the club's new goodwill ambassador, Mohanlal.

