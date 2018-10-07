ISL 2018: All eyes on Tim Cahill ahead of debut 

By PTI

BENGALURU: Australian legend Tim Cahill is available for selection and could make his debut for Jamshedpur FC when they take on the might of Bengaluru FC in the Hero Indian Super League clash here Sunday.

Bengaluru go into this game after a hard-fought 1-0 win against defending champions Chennaiyin FC.

After registering a clean sheet in the opener, coach Carles Cuadrat will once again want to keep things tight at the back and deny space to the likes of Sergio Cidoncha and Mario Arques who were outstanding against Mumbai City FC, besides Cahill, who featured for Australia at a record four World Cups.

The Spaniard is also looking to utilise Bengaluru FC's set-piece capabilities against a side which likes to play with the ball on the ground.

"We saw last week that they were very good against Mumbai when they have the ball.

They can construct good offensive attacks.

Our plan will be to be competitive and to keep the ball and utilise our strikers.

You saw in the second half (against Chennaiyin FC) the other day, how many chances we had," explained Cuadrat.

Jamshedpur FC had a bright start to the tournament after they defeated Mumbai City in their first match.

They looked the more dominant side for the lion's share of the match with the players adapting to the coach's style of play.

The Men of Steel also showed excellent defensive organisation as they dealt well with Mumbai's attacks during the closing stages of the match.

But their backline can expect a sterner test from Bengaluru FC's attacking trident of Miku, Sunil Chhetri and Udanta Singh.

"I know Carles is a good coach.

They played very well and won against a big team in Chennaiyin FC.

It'll be a challenge for us to win here but I'll try to win," said a confident Cesar Ferrando.

While Bengaluru had an enviable home record last season, winning six out of their nine games in the league, Jamshedpur FC were one of the two teams to beat them at the Sree Kanteerava.

Fascinatingly, Jamshedpur kept five clean sheets away from home and were one of the best travellers in the league.

Star forward Cahill is available for selection while Dhanachandra Singh will remain unavailable due to his injury woes.

"Tim is a good signing for us.

He is very important and I think he's going to play.

He's also a big help for the young Indian players," said Ferrando.

Will Cahill power his side to another away win or will Bengaluru reign supreme at their home fortress? This is surely going to be an interesting night.