Home Sport Football Indian Super League news

ISL: Jamshedpur FC hold Bengaluru FC to 2-2 draw with late strike

Youngster Gourav Mukhi made history when he came on for Jamshedpur FC as a substitute and scored on his debut to equalise.

Published: 08th October 2018 01:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th October 2018 05:30 AM   |  A+A-

Sergio Cindoncha

Sergio Cindoncha, second left, of Jamshedpur FC celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal against Bengaluru FC during the Hero Indian Super League (ISL) soccer match between Bengaluru FC and Jamshedpur FC in Bangalore, India, Sunday, October 7, 2018. | AP

By Krishnendu Banerjee
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bengaluru FC, despite not playing at their best, had defeated Chennaiyin FC in the first game. On Sunday, against Jamshedpur FC, they had the chance to prove that it wasn’t a lucky escape. But Carles Cuadrat’s boys failed to make it count despite leading twice in the game. A last-minute Sergio Cindoncha goal meant Bengaluru had to share points with Jamshedpur at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium here after the sides were locked in a 2-2 scoreline.

Bengaluru’s unchanged squad played much better than it did in the first match. However, the first half offered little to the spectators as both defences stood tall. The hosts had a go in the 13th minute. Miku, following a throw-in, won the ball and sent a fantastic through-ball for Udanta Singh. The youngster left his marker behind but his pass found no takers in the box as Tiri cleared it out for a corner.

Just when it seemed both sides would head into the break without finding the net, Bengaluru finally scored in the 44th minute. Xisco sent in a lofted freekick into the Jamshedpur box. Tiri cleared the ball away but it fell to Nishu Kumar, who got the better of Jamshedpur’s Jerry Mawhmingthanga and fired a lovely volley in.

Jamshedpur, despite enjoying more of the possession, couldn’t create a clear-cut chance in the first half. It was not different either in the second. The visitors played a lot of short passes in midfield but failed to breach a solid BFC defence.

Their star man Tim Cahill, who made his ISL debut on Sunday, was left alone up front for most of the 71 minutes he played. Bengaluru, on the other hand, had already changed their style of retaining possession and remained patient, going on the counter and using open spaces. The hosts, however, toiled hard to find their second even though creating a number of chances and dominating proceedings.

Jamshedpur had other ideas, though. Following another midfield battle, Mario Arques sent a fine through-ball to substitute Gaurav Mukhi, who beat the offside trap to net it past BFC keeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu in the 81st minute. At 1-1, Bengaluru were in a desperate need of a goal. And they responded through skipper Sunil Chhetri seven minutes later. Harmanjot Khabra sent a long ball towards him inside the Jamshedpur box. Chhetri received the ball and his deflected header beat Subhasish Roy Chowdhury in the Jamshedpur goal.

But just when it seemed Bengaluru were going to take all three points, Jamshedpur levelled through Sergio Cindoncha in stoppage time. Cidoncha played Arques on the right. The Spaniard played it back to Cindoncha, who calmly slotted it past Gurpreet to get his team a point.

krishnendu@newindianexpress.com

Stay up to date on all the latest news news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Bengaluru FC Jamshedpur FC Bengaluru FC vs Jamshedpur FC Indian Super League ISL

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Elon Musk (Photo | AP)
Tesla shares fall after Musk mocks SEC on Twitter
WATCH | 65-year-old man gets kidnapped in Lucknow
Gallery
One of India's greatest fast bowlers, Zaheer Khan turned 40 today. As a tribute, here are some rare pictures of 'Zak' from his life on and off the cricket field. (Photo | EPS)
Happy birthday Zaheer Khan: Here are some rare photos of Indian World Cup hero 'Zak'
Irishman Conor McGregor walks in the cage before fighting Russia's Khabib Nurmagomedov in a lightweight title mixed martial arts bout at UFC 229 in Las Vegas. (Photo | AP)
UFC 229 bout between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor: As it happened