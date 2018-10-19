Home Sport Football Indian Super League news

Maha Derby: Mumbai City FC beat FC Pune City 2-0 to register first ISL win

Mumbai after their first win are now placed sixth with three points from as many games while Pune are currently ninth with a point from two games.

By PTI

MUMBAI: Mumbai City FC defeated arch-rivals FC Pune City 2-0 to record their first win in the Indian Super League here on Friday.

For Mumbai, Modou Sougou (25th minute) and Rafael Bastos (45th minute on penalty) were on target.

Pune began on an attacking note as skipper Emiliano Alfaro's header off a cross from Lalchhuanmawia Fanai in the first minute went wide.

In the fifth minute, Mumbai earned a free kick, but Paulo Machado's shot sailed above the cross-bar.

In the 10th minute, Machado set up Arnold Issoko, who tried a volley but the Pune defender Adil Khan managed to clear it.

Pune were also creating chances and their best came in the 21st minute. Alfaro kept a cross from the left-flank but Nikhil Poojary's attempt was off target. Mumbai's repeated raids finally paid off in the 25th minute when Senegalese Sougou broke the deadlock.

Machado cross from wide left hit the post and Sougou tapped it on a rebound to get his team the lead.

Three minutes later, it could have been 2-0, but a long-ranger from Issoko was saved by custodian Vishal Kaith.

Pune again created a chance to equalize when Fanai from the left flank lofted a cross to Poojari, but Amridner Singh made a good save.

In the 45th minute, Bastos converted a spot-kick to make it 2-0 after an onrushing Sougou was felled by Fanai with a rash sliding tackle as referee pointed at the dreaded spot.

 

ISL Indian Super League Mumbai City FC FC Pune City Modou Sougou Rafael Bastos Maha Derby

