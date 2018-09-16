Sachin Tendulkar's Kerala Blasters shares acquired by Chiranjeevi and Allu Aravind​

By UNI

KOCHI: Winding up all speculations on transfer of Kerala Blasters shares owned by Legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, officials of the Kerala Blasters team said here on Sunday that the cricket icon master blaster had ended his association with Kerala Blasters Football Club.

Clearing out all speculations about the transfer of shares and stating that it was purely speculative in nature, the KBFC in a statement here said that ''the existing 80 per shareholders of KBFC comprising of IQuest, Mr Chiranjeevi and Mr Allu Aravind have entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Sachin Tendulkar's 20 per cent stake in the club."

"Sachin has been a great support and we thank him for his immense contribution to Kerala Blasters. He will forever be a member of the Yellow Army."

"As it has been, we will continue to uphold and take forward, the spirit of the sport, the spirit of the fans and the spirit of Kerala,'' it added.

As soon as the news spread that Mr Tendulkar ending its ties with the KBFC, there was a roumer that UAE based Keralite businessmen, who owned Lulu Group had bought the shares of Tendulkar.