Home Sport Football Indian Super League news

Chennaiyin FC head coach John ​Gregory would take Bengaluru FC's Albert Roca's advice 

He said packed scheduling is in back of their mind, but AFC is happening in February, and hence, the team have not looked that far ahead.

Published: 20th September 2018 08:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th September 2018 11:57 AM   |  A+A-

John Gregory

Chennaiyin FC coach John Gregory (File | AFP)

By PTI

Would take Roca's advise before on preparation for AFC and ISL:

BENGALURU: Defending champions Chennaiyin FC head coach John Gregory Thursday said he would take advise from former Bengaluru FC coach Albert Roca on how to prepare the side for AFC Cup and upcoming Indian Super League.

"I will speak to Albert Roca and maybe get some information on how they prepared for AFC and ISL last season," Gregory told media here.

Like Bengaluru FC last season, Chennaiyin will be playing AFC Cup's preliminary rounds to qualify for group stage and would face the problem of packed schedules and travelling in the second half of this season.

Gregory said Chennaiyin might employ Roca's idea of squad rotation and fielding young players against weaker teams in the ISL.

"Roca fielded a lot of young players against weaker teams in AFC. Hence, he was able to rotate the squad. We might do the same. I am sure, young players will get their chances when time arrives," he said.

He further said packed scheduling is in back of their mind, but AFC is happening in February, and hence, the team have not looked that far ahead.

Moreover, the team has signed Carlitos as the Asian player since teams can play three foreigners and an Asian player.

Gregory expects ISL would be considerate to Chennaiyin with the fixtures this year.

"Some home matches of ours against BFC was delayed for a few days because of AFC fixtures. I hope the ISL will consider this while preparing the fixtures," he said.

"My team plays 12 games between now and Christmas. Others would play 11," he added.

Asked about lessons learned from last season, Gregory said he wants to mend his behaviours in the dugout.

Gregory was banned for three games and had to pay a fine of Rs 4 lakhs after he was found throwing the bottle down in frustration in a match against Jamshedpur FC.

"I am the leader of my team. I am the captain off the field. I am the head coach and I have to behave in the right manner," he said.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest news news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Chennaiyin FC John Gregory ISL Chennaiyin FC coach Indian Super League AFC cup Albert Roca

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
All successful fighters come from slums: Mike Tyson
Fuel price hike: Petrol, diesel touch new heights
Gallery
A powerful quake and tsunami left scores dead on the central Indonesian island of Sulawesi, officials said Saturday, as hospitals struggled to cope with hundreds of injured and rescuers scrambled to reach the stricken region. (Photo | AP)
Indonesia struck by powerful earthquake, tsunami leaving scores dead
India beat Bangladesh by three wickets to win their seventh Asia Cup title in a pulsating last-ball finish. (Photo | AP)
India vs Bangladesh: Rohit Sharma's men lift Asia Cup 2018 after close-fought final