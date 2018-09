Indian Super League 2018-19 first leg Schedule

By Online Desk

The fifth edition of Indian Super League (ISL) kicks off tonight with ATK (formerly known as Atletico de Kolkata) and Kerala Blasters facing off each other at Kolkata's Salt Lake Stadium.

There will be 10 teams – Mumbai City FC, FC Pune City, Delhi Dynamos, Bengaluru FC, Northeast United FC, Jamshedpur FC, Kerala Blasters, Chennaiyin FC, FC Goa, and ATK, in this year's edition.

This edition will also see three-mid season breaks, with India playing international matches between October 8-16 and November 12-20. The entire schedule is not announced as the third break starts from December 17 as India starts preparation for the AFC Asian Cup tournament.

ISL 2018/19 Fixtures

Date Fixture Venue September 29 ATK vs Kerala Blasters Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata September 30 Bengaluru FC vs Chennaiyin Sree Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru October 1 NorthEast United (NEUFC) vs FC Goa Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, Guwahati October 2 Mumbai City FC vs Jamshedpur FC Mumbai Football Arena, Mumbai October 3 Delhi Dynamos vs FC Pune City Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, New Delhi October 4 ATK vs NEUFC Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata October 5 Kerala Blasters vs Mumbai City FC Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Kochi October 6 Chennaiyin FC vs FC Goa Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Chennai October 7 Bengaluru FC vs Jamshedpur FC Sree Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru October 17 Delhi Dynamos vs ATK Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, New Delhi October 18 Chennaiyin vs NEUFC Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Chennai October 19 Mumbai City FC vs FC Pune City Mumbai Football Arena, Mumbai October 20 Kerala Blasters vs Delhi Dynamos Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Kochi October 21 Jamshedpur FC vs ATK JRD Tata Sports Complex, Jamshedpur October 22 FC Pune City vs Bengaluru FC Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex Stadium, Pune October 23 Delhi Dynamos vs Chennaiyin FC Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, New Delhi October 24 FC Goa vs Mumbai City FC Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Goa October 25 NEUFC vs Jamshedpur FC Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, Guwahati October 26 ATK vs Chennaiyin FC Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata October 27 Mumbai City FC vs Delhi Dynamos Mumbai Football Arena, Mumbai October 28 FC Goa vs FC Pune City Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Goa October 29 Jamshedpur FC vs Kerala Blasters JRD Tata Sports Complex, Jamshedpur October 30 Delhi Dynamos vs NEUFC Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, New Delhi October 31 Bengaluru FC vs ATK Sree Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru November 1 Jamshedpur FC vs FC Goa JRD Tata Sports Complex, Jamshedpur November 2 FC Pune City vs Kerala Blasters Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex Stadium, Pune November 3 Chennaiyin FC vs Mumbai City FC Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Chennai November 4 Delhi Dynamos vs Jamshedpur FC Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, New Delhi November 5 Kerala Blasters vs Bengaluru FC Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Kochi November 6 FC Pune City vs Chennaiyin FC Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex Stadium, Pune November 8 FC Goa vs Delhi Dynamos Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Goa November 9 NEUFC vs Mumbai City FC Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, Guwahati November 10 ATK vs FC Pune City Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata November 11 Kerala Blasters vs FC Goa Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Kochi November 21 FC Pune City vs Jamshedpur FC Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex Stadium, Pune November 22 FC Goa vs Bengaluru FC Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Goa November 23 NEUFC vs Kerala Blasters Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, Guwahati November 24 Mumbai City FC vs ATK Mumbai Football Arena, Mumbai November 25 Jamshedpur FC vs Chennaiyin FC JRD Tata Sports Complex, Jamshedpur November 26 Bengaluru FC vs Delhi Dynamos Sree Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru November 27 FC Pune City vs NEUFC Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex Stadium, Pune November 28 ATK vs FC Goa Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata November 29 Chennaiyin FC vs Kerala Blasters Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Chennai November 30 Bengaluru FC vs FC Pune City Sree Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru December 1 Jamshedpur FC vs NEUFC JRD Tata Sports Complex, Jamshedpur December 2 Chennaiyin FC vs ATK Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Chennai December 3 Delhi Dynamos vs Mumbai City FC Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, New Delhi December 4 Kerala Blasters vs Jamshedpur FC Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Kochi December 5 NEUFC vs Bengaluru FC Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, Guwahati December 6 Mumbai City FC vs Chennaiyin FC Mumbai Football Arena, Mumbai December 7 Kerala Blasters vs FC Pune City Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Kochi December 8 NEUFC vs ATK Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, Guwahati December 9 Bengaluru FC vs Mumbai City FC Sree Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru December 11 FC Pune City vs FC Goa Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex Stadium, Pune December 12 Jamshedpur FC vs Delhi Dynamos JRD Tata Sports Complex, Jamshedpur December 13 ATK vs Bengaluru FC Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata December 14 FC Goa vs NEUFC Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Goa December 15 Chennaiyin FC vs Delhi Dynamos Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Chennai December 16 Mumbai City FC vs Kerala Blasters Mumbai Football Arena, Mumbai

All matches start at 1930 IST