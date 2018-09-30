Home Sport Football Indian Super League news

FC Goa's Sergio Lobera aims for first win over NorthEast United

FC Goa now sport a completely different look with former PSG striker Bartholomew Ogbeche being their most notable signing.

Published: 30th September 2018 09:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th September 2018 09:20 PM   |  A+A-

FC Goa head coach Sergio Lobera Rodriguez (Photo: Twitter/FC Goa)

By PTI

GUWAHATI: Having failed to make much of an impression in previous four attempts, NorthEast United FC will enter the Indian Super League with renewed hopes as they take on FC Goa here Monday.

It will not be easy for NorthEast United.

FC Goa have a measure of continuity about them as head coach Sergio Lobera takes charge of the team for a second successive season, while the hosts will be playing under Eelco Schattorie who has been handed the reins.

The Dutch coach had come in as an assistant coach last season after the departure of Joao de Deus.

They now sport a completely different look with former PSG striker Bartholomew Ogbeche being their most notable signing.

The Nigerian international is expected to be their main threat upfront and will look to improve their efficiency in front of goal.

Croatian duo of Mato Grgic and Mislav Komorski will marshal the defence with Rowllin Borges playing the anchor role in midfield.

"Last season I had the chance to play twice against Goa and in both games we got results - one win and one draw. They were both based on certain weaknesses that we spotted in their team. Hopefully, we can exploit them again," said Schattorie.

Last season's fixtures between the teams were encouraging for NorthEast.

They managed to get the better of Goa 2-1 when the teams faced each other in Guwahati, and in the reverse fixture, Schattorie's team managed to salvage a 2-2 draw.

FC Goa, on the other hand, have a settled feel about them with most of their key players retained from last season.

Last year's topscorer Ferran Corominas will be the main man upfront and will be supported by Miguel Palanca and Hugo Boumous.

Ahmed Jahouh will be the anchor man in midfield while Lenny Rodrigues and company look to complement the Moroccan.

Goa's defence had come under the scanner previous season and was their Achilles' heel.

A prolific attack bailed them out on many occasions but Lobera will be keen to ensure they are more solid at the back this time around, without compromising on their attacking instinct.

"We will definitely work on our defending this season. It is true that in order to improve on the defensive part of the team, we have to limit our attacking abilities slightly."

"But having the team we had last season, we broke so many scoring records. We have a team which is built to be offensive. I always prefer to win a match 5-2 than 1-0," said Lobera.

Stay up to date on all the latest news news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
FC Goa NorthEast United FC ISL Indian Super League Sergio Lobera

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh. (Photo | PTI)
More jawans were killed than Naxals during UPA regime, we reversed it: Home Minister Rajnath Singh
Representative Image
Here are some tasty pakoda recipes for the weekend
Gallery
Chennaiyin FC will look to upset Bengaluru FC's hopes of a revenge for last year's defeat in the final as the two star teams clash in their ISL season opener on Sunday. Here are snaps from their final practice session before the game. (Photo | Chennaiyin FC/Twitter)
Defending champs Chennaiyin FC gear up to tame Bengaluru FC in their ISL opener
Tim Cahill (Jamshedpur FC): Australia's record goalscorer Cahill, who scored 50 goals for Socceroos in a career spanning 14 years, retired from international duty after playing in his fourth World Cup in Russia earlier this year.(Photo | Twitter/ TIM CAHILL)
ISL 2018: Seven foreign signings who can light-up the tournament