Defensive blues continue to haunt defending champs Chennaiyin FC

Throughout the season, Chennaiyin FC’s defence has been nowhere close to what it was during their title-winning campaign last term.

Published: 03rd February 2019 08:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd February 2019 08:19 AM   |  A+A-

FC Pune City beat Chennaiyin FC 2-1 in Chennai on Saturday.

FC Pune City beat Chennaiyin FC 2-1 in Chennai on Saturday. (D Sampathkumar | EPS)

By TN Vimal Sankar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Throughout the season, Chennaiyin FC’s defence has been nowhere close to what it was during their title-winning campaign last term. Dhanpal Ganesh in midfield and Henrique Sereno with Inigo Calderon behind him made sure that Chennaiyin conceded very few goals in the 2017-18 campaign.

While Sereno was gone at the beginning of the season and Dhanpal out injured, the hosts were reliant on Calderon to stop those dangerous balls coming into the penalty area. But the 39-year-old’s sudden departure after the international break has made things worse. It was evident as FC Pu­ne City scored two goals in qu­ick succession to beat the defe­n­ding champions 2-1 at JN Stadium. Wh­ile Chennaiyin had signed Australian Christopher Herd to replace the experienced Sp­aniard, the damage was done before he came on to make his debut on Saturday.

Coach John Gregory ag­r­eed his defence could ha­ve been better. “You can always ta­lk about people who are not there whether it’s Calderon or Dhanpal. You don’t even see the kind of goals we conceded on a school ground. I expected the boys who were given a chance to make use of the opportunity. It’s sad because when you bring in young boys into the team, you want them to come into a winning atmosphere.”
Both teams created plenty of chances in the first half.

However, they were not able to provide the finishing touch in the final third. After a goalless first half, Chennaiyin drew first blood with new signing CK Vineeth pouncing on a deflected shot from Anirudh Thapa in the 54th minute. But their defence switched off and they were punished. Just four minutes later, Marko Stankovic cut in from the left and fed Marcelinho. There was no Chennaiyin man marking the 31-year-old and the Brazilian’s powerful strike was too much to handle for Karanjit Singh, who could have done better.

Then came the crucial blow. Chennaiyin lost possession in the heart of the midfield. Ashique Kuruniyan, after his heroics for India at the Asian Cup, proved what he is capable of. His defence-splitting pass found Marcelinho on the left with acres of space and the Brazilian was spot on. This time too, Karanjit could have read the situation better.

