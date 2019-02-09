Pride at stake for Chennaiyin FC, semis for Bengaluru FC

Ayantan Chowdhury By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The finalists of the 2017-18 ISL season are set to face off at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium here on Saturday, but the circumstances of the meeting could not have been more different. While Bengaluru FC are sitting pretty on top of the table with 31 points from 14 matches, Chennaiyin FC are languishing in last place with only five points from as 14 games. The defending champs are on a five-match losing streak, one loss away from the league record while the visitors will look to seal their semifinal passage with a win.

Something that is common between the two teams this season was that both retained the core of the squad, which is a prerequisite for replicating the highs of a previous season. But the hosts have just not managed to get going. The most damning statistic against Chennaiyin has been the fact that they have managed to earn a solitary point at home so far. Something that has puzzled even BFC coach Carles Cuadrat. “When the fixture list came out, we saw we had to face Chennaiyin in the opener.

We were thinking what a tough way to start because, like us, they had kept the core intact. I’m sad to see them struggling so much. This just proves that football is not like mathematics. Sometimes these things happen.” With his team down in the dumps, CFC coach John Gregory’s task of motivating players has become even more difficult. But the Englishman feels it is their professional duty to give it their all.

“When you know there is no chance, there is obviously a drop in intensity. I try to motivate them, speak to them personally and be as supportive as possible. Let’s not forget that last year, we were hoping for the bottom-placed teams to help us by beating our rivals during the league phase. We have to play for pride, the shirt and especially for our fans because they deserve better.”

And Sunil Chhetri & Co will be more than aware of Chennaiyin’s ability despite their struggles. Kerala Blasters would have gone home with three points in their last encounter if not for the fightback shown by the team in the second-half.“We have a big rivalry with them, even more than with Kerala. Also, they are playing at home with nothing to lose. We have to put our best foot forward. Our boys have a fantastic spirit and over the course of time, we have managed to instil in them this never-say-die attitude. This is BFC’s strongest suit and we will always look to win,” the Spaniard added.

After the enforced break because of the AFC Asian Cup, Bengaluru have slowed down a bit, losing one and drawing one out of three. But the good news is Miku is back. He came on in the second-half against Kerala. “We did not have an effective Plan B post Miku’s injury. We tried quite a few players in the No 9 role (Sunil, Chencho) but things didn’t work out. Now, hopefull,y we can play more fluidly,” Cuadrat said.