Drab draw fitting way to end Chennaiyin FC’s home campaign

Vishnu Prasad By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: And so, a nightmare ended for the few thousand loyal fans who’ve flocked the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium throughout the horror season that Chennaiyin FC have been having. The drab 0-0 draw that they played out on Saturday against Jamshedpur FC in their final home game of the season was a fitting end to their terrible home run. Six defeats, two draws and a solitary win against Bengaluru FC — that’s what the JN Stadium has given them this season.

There was nothing at stake for the hosts bar an outlandish chance of avoiding being rock bottom — the draw has confirmed the wooden spoon for them. And it showed in coach John Gregory’s selections with the Englishman seemingly looking ahead to the AFC Cup qualifiers that Chennaiyin will contest next month. Seven Indians lined up alongside three Brazilians and Australian Christopher Herd filling up the Asian quota.

The match highlighted the problems that Chennaiyin will face there. The inclusion of Herd alongside Raphael Augusto has lent some steel to the midfield and lessened a bit of the pressure on the defence. The big question though remains where the goals are going to come from. Jeje Lalpekhlua looked as out of sorts as he has all season and new arrival CK Vineeth had an ineffective run-out. That Gregory had to send out Mohammed Rafi to try and find a winner speaks of the lack of depth.

Also lending dourness to the occasion was the way Jamshedpur approached it. The visitors had to win to keep alive any chance of progressing but there was little indication that they were interested in doing so, barring a late strike from substitute Michael Soosairaj, which was rightly ruled offside. Mostly, it looked like they were playing for the draw. The result meant that NorthEast United confirmed their passage into the semifinals.