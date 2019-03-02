Home Sport Football Indian Super League news

ISL: Kerala Blasters finish ninth after draw against NorthEast United

Kerala Blasters ended their league season in the ninth spot with just two wins and 15 points after 18 matches.

Kerala Blasters defender Anas Edathodika fights for the ball with Keegan Pereira of NorthEast United FC at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on Friday. (A Sanesh | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Kerala Blasters ended their 2018-19 Indian Super League campaign on a low key note. They played out a 0-0 draw against NorthEast United at the Jawaharlal Nehru stadium on Friday. A tumultuous campaign ended with the club finishing in ninth place.

Blasters ended their league season in the ninth spot with just two wins and 15 points after 18 matches. They will turn their attention to qualify for the Super Cup which will be held in two week’s time.

On Friday, Blasters could manage only a draw against NorthEast who played with ten men for a major part of the game after their centre-back Gurwinder Singh was sent off in the 23rd minute. Despite the numerical disadvantage, NorthEast managed to keep Blasters at bay.

New CEO for Blasters Kerala Blasters FC announced on Friday that Viren D’Silva will be the new CEO of the club. He will replace Varun Tripuraneni, who was the CEO of the ISL team since February 2017. The announcement was made through a statement released by the club.

“We would like to announce that Varun Tripuraneni, CEO of KBFC has decided to pursue his entrepreneurial ambitions in grassroots football. We would also like to announce the appointment of Viren D’Silva as CEO of KBFC.”

“Viren ably led the club in the first two seasons of ISL and was instrumental in putting together the team for the third season,” the club statement read. D’Silva returns to the club where he carried out administrative duties in the first two seasons of the ISL, in 2014 and 2015.

“We would like to thank Varun for his leadership of the club through extremely challenging circumstances and wish him all the best for his future endeavours. We would also like to wish Viren all the best in his new role,” the statement read.

