ISL: Relief as Chennaiyin FC qualify for group stage

Vishnu Prasad By

Express News Service

AHMEDABAD: After Jeje Lalpekhlua had finished celebrating the goal that would ensure Chennaiyin FC’s progression in the AFC Cup, he walked over to his manager John Gregory, who had standing pretty stoically to the side until then. Gregory, still mourning Chennaiyin’s disastrous league campaign, placed both his hands on Jeje’s cheeks and congratulated the striker. It was a moment of relief for two men who had to bear the brunt of criticism for their team’s form this season.

Chennaiyin were not much better against Colombo FC in the second leg of their AFC Cup qualifying play-off, than they were in the league. With no disrespect to Colombo, this was a match th­at they should have put to bed in the first leg. Even at the Transstad­ia here on Wednesday, Chennaiy­in should have won by a few more go­a­ls than the 1-0 win they ma­­­n­aged to eke out. But the Blues won’t care.

For Jeje, the goal came at the end of what has been the worst season of his life. In the league this season, his record reads one goal in 934 minutes. He showed in the Asian Cup, while wearing national colours, that he can still knock in a couple on his day. On Wednesday, he was the hero for his team once again.

The goal was unspectacular — a defensive mistake from the Lankan defence was what led to it — but it still needed a calm finish. Tondonba Singh fired in a cross from the left and a diving Duckson Puslas slipped while trying to clear it. Chalan Chameera, standing behind him, did not anticipate the ball and could only clear as far as Jeje a few metres ahead of him. After a season filled with misfired shots, the man they call the Mizo sniper got this one on target in the 68th minute. It was one of the many chances that Chennaiyin created. The win and the goal were equally as emotional for Gregory. This time last year, he was soaking in the adoration of the fans after winning the league.

Then came a season where many pointed fingers at him for not retaining the right players and bringing in the wrong ones. Gregory has already made up his mind that he will not be in charge of the club for much longer. On Tuesday, he spoke of the importance of ending things on a high. With the club ensuring six more matches on the continental stage, he has the chance to do exactly that. They now have matches in April, May and June. “I will certainly be carrying on for those at the time being,” Gregory said.

Their opponents in the group are Minerva Punjab, Bangladeshi club Dhaka Abahani and Nepali club Manang Marshyangdi. Gregory and his wards fancy topping all those names. And if they do, his horror season in the league will be just a distant bad memory.