Home Sport Football Indian Super League news

ISL refereeing needs uplift: Chennaiyin FC coach John Gregory

The quality of refereeing in the Indian Super League has long been the subject of heated debates.

Published: 27th October 2019 09:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th October 2019 09:48 AM   |  A+A-

Chennaiyin FC coach John Gregory

Chennaiyin FC coach John Gregory (File photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : The quality of refereeing in the Indian Super League has long been the subject of heated debates. On Saturday, it was the turn of Chennaiyin FC coach John Gregory to wade into it. His side’s 0-3 drubbing against FC Goa in their opening match saw an incident where referee Pranjal Banerjee failed to give a penalty when defender Seriton Fernandes brought down Chennaiyin forward Dragos Firtulescu in the box. Speaking at the pre-match press conference before Chennaiyin’s game against FC Mumbai City, Gregory said that the decision was the worst he’d seen in his career. “It was the clearest penalty that I have ever seen in 50 years of football,” he said. 

“It was unbelievable, the lack of a decision by both the referee and the linesman, it was a clear-cut penalty. Having watched it again after the match, I was raging. Fortunately, it was after the post-match press conference, so I couldn’t say anything publically. It was an incredible decision, or lack of a decision. For me, if that referee made that kind of mistake in Europe, you’d never see him again in the top league.

He’d be refereeing in the fifth division or a league where you’d never hear of him again. But in India, he’d probably be refereeing again this weekend. Nothing gets said, nothing gets done. The standard certainly needs to improve.”

Gregory said that while the league had improved over the years, the quality of refereeing had not. “The league has improved in so many ways. But I think, unfortunately, the quality of refereeing hasn’t improved at all. See the game against ATK last night, the fifth goal was a clear handball. I think there were a couple of offsides as well. They get mentioned on television and then they just get brushed under the carpet..”

Stay up to date on all the latest news news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Pranjal Banerjee FC Goa Chennaiyin FC John Gregory Indian Super League 2019 20 ISL ISL referee
India Matters
Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro gives a speech during the Brazil-China Business Seminar in Beijing (Photo| AP)
Indians can soon visit Brazil without visas, says President Jair Bolsonaro
Supreme Court ( Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
SC gives three months time for telcos to pay Rs 92,000 crore dues
For representational purposes
Pass-fail system to return in Bengal schools in classes 5,8
The development comes at a time when the government has decided that tuition fee for half the MBBS seats in private medical colleges will be regulated. (Photo | EPS)
Pvt medical colleges can charge only first-year fee: Health ministry

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Photo | AP
No fans, no media and no goals: Welcome to world's strangest football match
Congress leader D K Shivakumar arrives in Bengaluru to a rousing reception. (Photo | Shriram B N, EPS)
Congress's DK Shivakumar gets a hero's welcome in Bengaluru
Gallery
Agartala Border Security Force soldiers light candles during Diwali celebrations near the international border fence on October 26 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Diwali 2019 in photos | This is how India celebrated the festival of lights
Vijay-starrer 'Bigil' hit the cinema halls amid much fanfare. Here are some of the best snaps of fans celebrating the release of the film. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
From donning Rayappan getup to bursting crackers: Vijay fans' 'crazy celebration' outside cinema halls
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp