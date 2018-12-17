It's written in the stars, hockey World Champions Belgium say after victory

By IANS

BHUBANESWAR: The Belgium team, which created history by emerging the champions in the hockey men's world cup after thrashing the Netherlands in a penalty shootout, on Sunday said it was written in the stars.

"The coach said before the game it is written in the stars and even before the shootout, he said guys it is written in the stars. So, we were pretty confident, said an elated Belgian skipper Thomas Briels as he flashed his gold medal before the press.

"We worked really hard for this medal. Sometimes we win, and sometimes we lose a final. We are still excited and we can't believe that we are number one world champion," said the captain.

"We have to give credit to the Netherlands. They played very defensive game. For sure we take the victory, but it was such a close game," said coach Shane Mcleod.

He also praised the players for trusting each other.

Netherlands coach Max Caldas said it is time to move on after losing the game and concentrate on the future matches.

"Men's hockey is very tough and very difficult. It's not easy to win a game. We played tough games against tough teams including the home team in a quarterfinal. I am disappointed of course for the game. But I am really proud of about how the players performed in the tournament," said the coach.

He said they worked very hard in the last two years to become a strong contender.