Home Sport Hockey World Cup

It's written in the stars, hockey World Champions Belgium say after victory

Netherlands coach Max Caldas said it is time to move on after losing the game and concentrate on the future matches.

Published: 17th December 2018 01:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th December 2018 01:04 AM   |  A+A-

Belgium players celebrate with wining trophy during the Men's Hockey World Cup 2018 in Bhubaneswar. (Photo | PTI)

Belgium players celebrate with wining trophy during the Men's Hockey World Cup 2018 in Bhubaneswar. (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

BHUBANESWAR: The Belgium team, which created history by emerging the champions in the hockey men's world cup after thrashing the Netherlands in a penalty shootout, on Sunday said it was written in the stars.

"The coach said before the game it is written in the stars and even before the shootout, he said guys it is written in the stars. So, we were pretty confident, said an elated Belgian skipper Thomas Briels as he flashed his gold medal before the press.

"We worked really hard for this medal. Sometimes we win, and sometimes we lose a final. We are still excited and we can't believe that we are number one world champion," said the captain.

"We have to give credit to the Netherlands. They played very defensive game. For sure we take the victory, but it was such a close game," said coach Shane Mcleod.

He also praised the players for trusting each other.

Netherlands coach Max Caldas said it is time to move on after losing the game and concentrate on the future matches.

"Men's hockey is very tough and very difficult. It's not easy to win a game. We played tough games against tough teams including the home team in a quarterfinal. I am disappointed of course for the game. But I am really proud of about how the players performed in the tournament," said the coach.

He said they worked very hard in the last two years to become a strong contender.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hockey World Cup news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Belgium Netherlands

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Locals hold protest against Neelum-Jhelum power project in PoK
Killer jumbo captured & relocated in Coimbatore
Gallery
Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami | Kings XI Punjab: 4.80 crore (File | AP)
From Mohammed Shami to Varun Chakravarthy: Check out the complete list of cricketers snapped up in IPL auction
The Congress chief ministers in three heartland states of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh took oath amid much fanfare on 17 December 2018 in the presence of party president Rahul Gandhi, former prime minister Manmohan Singh and a host of opposi
Congress CMs take oath in three Hindi heartland states amid opposition bonhomie, absence of key allies
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp