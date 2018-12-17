Hockey World Cup: Of pujas and absence of wedding bells

Swaroop Swaminathan By

Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The state sports minister Chandra Sarathi Behera is a highly religious man. But it was still a surprise to see him performing a puja on November 27, a day before the World Cup opener. Even as Olympic champions Argentina took to the main turf — Pitch 1 — for a training session, Behera and a couple of priests were in the middle of performing an agni puja for the ‘success of the tournament’.

Twenty days have passed and Behera can say a silent prayer before slipping a ‘thank you’ note to the priest. It has been an unqualified success by any metric. This newspaper takes a look at some of the quirky off-the-field happenings over the last three weeks...

Potter re-runs & quizzes

When teams got a break of five days during matches, the question they asked themselves was pretty simple. Should we head to a retreat centre (Puri, for example) or have double training sessions? While a few sides like Canada took to Puri, Australia — who won bronze with a 8-1 win over England — decided to order in food arranging marathon Harry Potter screening sessions. By the time the Kookaburras played their final encounter, it was tempting to imagine their hockey sticks as wands used at Hogwarts. The Netherlands did something unique. They had a pub-quiz style (without the booze) question-answer session on the secrets of teammates.

Push-ups for slackers

India coach Harendra Singh’s high-pitched shrills every second minute were reminders as to how his players routinely let him down. To put an end to their incompetence during workouts, Singh had introduced on-the-spot push-ups as punishment. It explained why the hosts were one of the fittest sides. It also, in a way, showed why they exited at the quarterfinal stage. From a technical perspective, there was a big difference between the Europeans and the Indians.

Plain confidence

“We believe we can win it... so, yeah.” That was the voice of one Belgian journalist a day before their first match. For every foreign media personnel who came here, there were at least three Belgian journalists and one only needed to listen to them to understand why. “No sports team in our country has ever reached the final of a World Cup... we think this one has the potential to do so,” one scribe from the Belga News Agency said. The Dutch media weren’t far behind even if most of them were cautious with their prediction before the start. “Semifinals, we think. After that, it might be a bonus.”

Cheerleaders hunt for pool

Spending three weeks in a foreign land can be testing. That sentiment was true for cheerleaders who had faced a barrage of insects whenever they got down from the stage after a dance routine. So the organisers came up with up an idea — jugaad. They gave the eight performers four transparent cage-like structures to rest in to escape the attention of the bugs. A few of the cheerleaders were even spotted on Tinder and their demands were simple. “Cheerleading for hockey World Cup,” one bio read. “FYI, if your hotel has a pool, please match.”

Hotels make merry

Bhubaneswar in December 2017 was vastly different to Bhubaneswar in 2018. No, this doesn’t just pertain to hockey-themed murals on the walls. This has more to do with weddings, or the lack thereof. In 2017, when the World League Final was on, hotels were playing host to wedding functions, with revelry continuing till early morning. That didn’t happen this year. “Wedding season has been pushed back to January because of the hockey World Cup,” one hotel receptionist said. That literally means when one caravan will exit town, another one will just be entering. The real winners of the World Cup are the hotel owners.