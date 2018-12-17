Red redemption for Belgium in Hockey World Cup final

Swaroop Swaminathan By

BHUBANESWAR: A couple of hours after beating England on Saturday, Belgium coach Shane McLeod gathered his players at a big room in the team hotel. He wanted to show them a 50-minute video that was sent by Emmanuel Stockbroekx from back home.

The 24-year-old, who had to leave the touring party in the first week of December after injuring his hamstring, had personally visited the houses of all the 18 players to shoot it. The video acted as a reminder of all the losses they had suffered as a group since landing in India.

The influential John-John Dohmen, one of the most cerebral defenders in the game today, had to leave after the first match. Their support staff initially thought that it was bronchitis, but it turned out to be eosinophilic pneumonia. Dohmen is now fighting for his life at a hospital in Bangkok. Last week, the former captain addressed his players and urged them to give their all before releasing a statement about his condition.

“Eosinophils are a family of white blood cells circulating in the blood. Their number increases in case of allergy or parasitosis (mainly),” he posted on his website.

“Their usual number revolves around zero but a high number of eosinophils can affect organs such as the lungs, the heart, etc. This can be very dangerous.”

After they lost Dohmen, Stockbroekx’s withdrawal came as a rude shock.

The phone call informing the loss of Simon Gougnard’s father at 2.00 am on Saturday kept alive the constant flow of bad news to a team that was growing closer with each passing day.

They already believed that they were a very closely-knit group, and that these losses only brought them more closer. Not only did that 50-minute video from home move a few players to tears, it also gave them a renewed sense of purpose.

With a few hours to go before the final, McLeod gathered his troops to deliver one final message before they would leave for the stadium. It was a six-word summary of how he was feeling. “It is written in the stars.”Captain Thomas Briels echoed McLeod’s feelings with a line of his own. “We have lost our quota of finals. It’s now our time.”

The final itself was a fascinating tactical battle, but it ended in the most farcical of circumstances. After both sides put on a defensive masterclass — the 60 minutes saw just two penalty corners, 30 circle entries and eight shots — a first-ever goalless World Cup final was the apt scoreline, going into the shootout.

After both sides were locked at 2-2 after four shots, Thijs van Dam missed, giving Arthur de Sloover a shot at history. The 21-year-old thought he had done exactly that after scoring past Pirmin Blaak.

He streaked across the turf to celebrate with Vincent Vanasch, as hordes of other Belgian players quickly descended on the pair. In the background, the tournament’s organisers were already running helter-skelter with props for the closing ceremony.

Blaak, though, was unmoved. He had referred the decision and the video referee had confirmed that the ball had hit Sloover’s foot in the build-up. As the video referee asked the on-field umpire to reverse his decision, pandemonium ensued. Even as Belgian players couldn’t quite believe what had happened, the Dutch were screaming at the top of their voices. To add to the drama, the organisers had to take away the props from the field of play.

Did that interruption mess with their head? Was this going to be the second wind Netherlands craved for becoming world champions for the first time since 1998? No, and no.How did the World No 3 react? McLeod, who had lost himself in the initial delirium by throwing his water bottle 50 yards into the air, gathered his charges for what he knew was going to be the most important talk of all time. “We will be fine. It is written in the stars.”

After Florent van Aubel calmly slotted the ball past Blaak, Jeroen Hertzberger did a David Beckham to send the Red Lions into delirium. The identity of the two main protagonists — Van Aubel and Man of the Match Vanasch — was poetic justice because they were the first two players identified by Royal Belgian Hockey Association (RBHA) in 2006, the year when they decided to become a superpower in the sport.

The last three years has seen them be bridesmaids. In Raipur in 2015, they tasted defeat against Australia. At the Olympics a year later, Argentina stopped them. At the Euros in 2017, Netherlands got the better.

In 2018, they finally have that winning feeling. It was perhaps written in the stars.

Harendra reprimanded

India’s chief coach Harendra Singh has been officially reprimanded by the International Hockey Federation (FIH) for his outburst against on-field umpires after the home team’s quarterfinal loss to Netherlands.

The reprimand was handed down to Harendra after he and India’s analytical coach Chris Ciriello were called for an official hearing by the FIH on Saturday.

India lost 1-2 to the Netherlands in the last quarterfinal to crash out of the tournament.

Soon after the defeat, Harendra blamed poor umpiring for his side’s unexpected early ouster.

1. This is the first Belgium side in any team sport to clinch a world title.

29 . Australia scored the most number of goals (29). Belgium and Netherlands managed 22 goals.