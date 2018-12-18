Acclaimed Arthur Van Doren proves himself at Hockey World Cup final

Swaroop Swaminathan By

CHENNAI : When Playsports, a Belgian TV Channel, conducted an interview with Arthur van Doren this year, one of the first questions they asked him brought a chuckle.

“Are you the Cristiano Ronaldo of hockey?” All he could manage was “no,” before stifling his laughter. When the Belgian team landed in Bhubaneswar, he was asked another question.

“Do you feel like the Lionel Messi of hockey?” This time, he couldn’t even find a suitable response. All he did was laugh for a good couple of seconds.

There is no use comparing the 24-year-old to Messi or Ronaldo or even Eden Hazard, a friend of Van Doren’s. That’s predominantly because while the above-mentioned footballers do their best work in the opposition box, Doren is at his best denying goal-scoring opportunities.

While he doesn’t mind scoring the odd goal, he thinks and moves like a defender. The best thing on a hockey turf for him is ‘a perfect tackle’. It’s this unstinting dedication to his craft that brought him the award for ‘FIH player of the year’ for 2017. “I am a central defender so it’s important for the coach that I defend well and make sure (the) defence is in order,” he says. “If I go forward too much, the coach won’t be happy so I try to balance that aspect of my game.”

He showed this on multiple occasions at the World Cup, especially against Germany and The Netherlands. The former scored first but Belgium hit back before, for want of a better phrase, out-Germany-ing Germany. Doren’s understanding of the side’s revolutionary zonal marking system is such that he cut the oxygen at its source — midfielders Dan Nguyen, Tobias Hauke and Martin Haner tried to find that precise pass but Doren and his friends formed a screen that wasn’t going to be penetrated.

So how the World Cup’s best player got hooked to the sport? He thanks his uncle for that. “In most of Europe, hockey is a family sport,” he says.

“My uncle was a player himself. My father, too, played for a short time. They introduced me to the sport. I was five and I loved it immediately. I kept playing since then and I am doing it even today,” he smiles.

But hockey isn’t his only love. In fact, he credits a racquet sport for helping him develop further as a human being. “I love tennis as well,” he says.

“I played one international tournament in Scotland when I was 12 or 13. To be honest, playing a team and an individual sport in my youth days really helped me to grow as a person.”

It’s also fascinating to listen to him when he talks about how he prepares for a matchday. He isn’t, unsurprisingly, considering his calm demeanor, one for loud, Churchillian speeches. “I’m relaxed before a game,” he explains.

“I like to be chilled. I play in mind what to do.” Curiously enough, once he crosses the paint, he stops thinking.

“I get into the thinking mode and once the game starts, thinking mode goes off... I purely rely on instinct.”

Even as the media manager asks him to wind down, he encourages one last question, so Belgium’s recent showing in the world of sport is put to him (Nafi Thiam is the Olympic heptathlon champion, their football team reached the World Cup semifinals and Nina Daerwal became a world gymnastics champion... all historic firsts).

He is asked whether there is a specific reason behind this strange sporting success of a country not really known for its sporting culture.

“We can be proud,” he says.

“I think we have been improving for a number of years. We aren’t a lot of people (in terms of population) but there’s big spirit and we are showing that on sports pitches across the world.” On Sunday, Van Doren and team echoed that spirit.